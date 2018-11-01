Orange commits to automation and ONAP

Orange is totally committed to automation and regards it as an integral part of SDN and NFV technologies as well as being at the heart of the company's promise to its customers to provide them with on-demand, real-time, zero-touch customisation. Jehanne Savi adds that automation is also central to Orange's corporate vision of being a telco of greatly increased operational ability. She says SDN, NFV and automation in Orange's network will be of massive benefit to the organisation because it will provide greatly improved lead times for the introduction of new apps and services and much improved timescales on the delivery of innovative services as well as the time it takes to identify, isolate and repair network and service breakdowns.

Jehenne Savi says that Orange is equally committed to ONAP (Open Network Automation Platform) and fully believes in it although she accepts that it is not yet fully completely developed and fully mature it is proving to be reliable and Orange is already identifying and setting conditions for ONAP to be applied under real operational network conditions. This is because ONAP enables product-independent capabilities for the design, creation and lifecycle management of network services as well as a unified operating framework for vendor-agnostic, policy-driven service design, implementation, analytics and lifecycle management for large-scale workloads and services.

Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2018, The Hague, Netherlands