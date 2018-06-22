OpenSwitch and the DPDK projects deliver open networking upgrades for telcos

The OpenSwitch project has released the latest version of its open source network Operating System, OPX 2.3, focused on white box switches. Architected as a scalable, cloud-ready, agile solution, the OPX software implements a flexible infrastructure to enable telcos and vendors to rapidly on-board premium open source network OS applications. Feature enhancements include SNMP support, persistent configuration, and support for remote authentication and remote access control.

“The ability to install and operationalize individual protocol stacks as applications or micro-features facilitates the design of cost-conscious, composable networks that reduce failure domains and improve performance,” said Alley Hasan, OpenSwitch Project Governing Board chair.

The OpenSwitch composable networking model enables the creation of customizable infrastructures based on modular components, allowing operators to deploy the right combination of hardware platform, network operating system and individual software components to best suit their specific use case.

“With open networking operating systems, engineers can finally cherry-pick the software protocol stacks and the hardware platform that make more sense to fulfil their business needs, and do that independently as long as the interfaces between hardware and software are standardized and widely recognized,” said Nicola Arnoldi, Lead Data Centre SDN Network Architect, Vodafone Group. “We’re all very used to dealing with vendors whose innovation cycles are fairly slow due to the huge amount of features and combinations that need to be tested and validated every time. Ecosystems such as OPX [that allow us] to remove this feature clutter will unlock much faster and focused innovation that can be driven by the operators themselves.”

“OPX helped us increase our development velocity, thus reducing OpEx, while also helping reduce CapEx by using cost conscious open source software, without having to compromise commercial support,” said Rick Davis, Infrastructure Architect and DevOps Leader, Verizon Connect. “Our highly scalable, extensible, and cloud adaptable platform was successfully deployed in production, with OPX software at its core, and we’re looking forward to the future of the OpenSwitch project.”