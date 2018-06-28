O-RAN Alliance signs up new telco members to develop Open RAN

Earlier this week we reported on the OpenRAN RFIs issued by Telefonica and Vodafone in support of the work being done at the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), and suggested that telcos are now very close to breaching the once-impenetrable walls of the vendor-controlled radio access network (RAN) market. Today they launched another attack, this time via the O-RAN Alliance.

NTT Docomo and Orange report this morning that the inaugural board meeting of the alliance was held today in China, alongside the MWC Shanghai event. O-RAN is a telco-only initiative co-founded by AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, NTT Docomo and Orange. Note that the organisation came into being during MWC in Barcelona earlier this year, with a merger between the xRAN Forum and the China Mobile-led C-RAN Alliance.

Today, seven new members were approved – Bharti Airtel, China Telecom, KT, Singtel, SK Telecom, Telefonica and Telstra. All 12 operators co-signed the constitution and so the O-RAN Alliance is now officially up and running. Other telcos are welcome to apply to join, but the door is firmly closed to vendors.

"We are on a journey to transform the way that communications networks are built," said Andre Fuetsch, newly-appointed chairman of the O-RAN Alliance, President of AT&T Labs, and an experienced proponent of open networking. Last year AT&T reached virtualization of 55 per cent of its core network, plus it has contributed a number of technologies to the open source community, such as ECOMP (which became ONAP under the Linux Foundation) and dNOS (now DANOS, an OS for white box switches), is leading out on other initiatives such as the Akraino Edge Stack, and plays a role in the Open Networking Foundation (which is undergoing something of a repositioning to rearchitect the central office, via CORD).

“Now we are taking the next major step of this journey, to open and virtualize global wireless networks, with the founding and expansion of the O-RAN Alliance,” added Fuetsch. “The O-RAN Alliance will drive intelligent, open software defined networks and virtualization elements that will help 5G networks achieve their full potential and unlock new experiences for consumers and businesses around the world.”

The Board approved the O-RAN architecture with an initial set of seven working groups, namely: