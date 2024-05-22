What’s up with… Orange & Vodafone, Vodafone Idea, AI safety

As expected, Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the US and the UK have used the occasion of the AI Seoul Summit to sign the Seoul Statement of Intent toward International Cooperation on AI Safety Science, which commits them to developing an international network of AI Safety Institutes as part of broader AI cooperation measures. The UK launched the first such institute last year following the AI Safety Summit that was held at the beginning of November. An overview of the agreement can be read here. The summit also saw national and AI business leaders sign up to the broader Seoul Declaration, which “cements the importance of enhanced international cooperation to develop AI that is ‘human-centric, trustworthy and responsible’, so that it can be used to solve the world’s biggest challenges, protect human rights, and bridge global digital divides.” The AI developers have “recognised the importance of a risk-based approach in governing AI to maximise the benefits and address the broad range of risks from AI, to ensure the safe, secure, and trustworthy design, development, deployment, and use of Al,” according to the UK government announcement about the summit. As a result, 16 companies, including Amazon, Anthropic, Cohere, Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI and Samsung, have agreed to the Frontier AI Safety Commitments. You can read about the agreement here, but it includes a commitment to “set out thresholds at which severe risks posed by a model or system, unless adequately mitigated, would be deemed intolerable,” and to “set out explicit processes they intend to follow if their model or system poses risks that meet or exceed the pre-defined thresholds… In the extreme, organisations commit not to develop or deploy a model or system at all, if mitigations cannot be applied to keep risks below the thresholds.” This, in effect, commits those companies to implement a “kill switch” that would cease the development of their AI models if they can’t guarantee mitigation of these risks, reported CNBC.

Philippines telco Globe is exploring the potential of branching into industry verticals, such as healthcare, to diversify its services portfolio and broaden the growth prospects for its fintech unit, Mynt, the operator’s CEO Ernest Cu has told Bloomberg. The company is exploring such options in case growth from its telecom services comes to a halt, which is a concern for all service providers. “Growth all over the world as far as telco revenues [are concerned] has been challenged. I think it’s no secret,” he told Bloomberg, adding that the potential “promised in the 5G era hasn’t really come about for most operators today.” The CEO stressed, though, that Globe will continue to develop and invest in its telecom infrastructure and services as the business is currently “very healthy”. In the first quarter of this year, Globe reported a 3% year-on-year increase in revenues to 41.1bn Philippine pesos ($708m), while EBITDA grew by 4% to 21.4bn pesos ($369m). Mynt, in which Globe holds a 34% stake, contributed 962m pesos ($16.6m) to Globe’s pre-tax net profits in the quarter, 11% of the total. Mynt’s GCash digital payments platform has 94 million users in the Philippines, making it the country’s most popular fintech service. Globe is currently considering an IPO for Mynt, but various options are still being considered, according to the CEO.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced plans to invest €15.7bn in its AWS Europe (Spain) Region, a move that, the hyperscaler claims, “will support an estimated 17,500 full-time equivalent jobs in local businesses on an annual average basis, and will contribute an estimated €21.6bn to Spain’s gross domestic product (GDP) through to 2033.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and T-Mobile US have completed a video call via the Starlink low-earth orbit (LEO) direct-to-cell satellite constellations using regular smartphones, the satellite giant has announced on X. “We’re excited to go live with @TMobile later this year,” noted the satellite firm in its post. You can see a demo of the video call in this post on X. SpaceX and T-Mobile US announced their plans for satellite-to-smartphone services in August 2022. Starlink, the LEO operating unit of SpaceX, launched its first direct-to-cell satellites at the start of the year and has been undergoing service tests with T-Mobile US since then.

A growing IT skills shortage is having an impact on organisations in all industries and across all regions, according to a recent report from IDC. It predicts that “by 2026, more than 90% of organisations worldwide will feel the pain of the IT skills crisis, amounting to some $5.5tn in losses caused by product delays, impaired competitiveness, and loss of business.” It will come as no surprise that the IT skills in most demand right now are related to AI. Read more.

Nokia has completed the acquisition of Fenix to expand the portfolio of wireless network products it can offer to customers in the defence sector. The deal to acquire the Chantilly, Virginia-based “tactical” cellular communications networking solutions specialist, for an undisclosed sum, was first announced in December last year.

The Italian government has given its “unconditional” approval for Swisscom’s planned €8bn acquisition of Vodafone Italy, which was officially announced in March this year. Swisscom noted in this announcement that the deal remains subject to further regulatory and other customary approvals and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2025. Swisscom plans to merge Vodafone Italy with Fastweb, its existing fixed line operation in Italy. The sale of its Italian operations is just one of a number of M&A deals that is reshaping Vodafone’s European footprint.

