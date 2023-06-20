‘Bumpy’ Open RAN sector can overcome its challenges – analyst

The big problem is that “the bulk of current test efforts focus on the same things, no one is really benefitting and the ecosystem is struggling… the economics of the sector are faltering” and when it comes to the vendors trying to build a business from Open RAN sales, “not everyone is going to make it.”

The Open RAN sector should have been worth more than $2bn in 2022 but it didn’t make that mark. “It fell short because Dish had some delays and the new challenger in Germany, 1&1, had issues – it was due to have rolled out a few thousand sites but it missed that target” due to well documented problems with towers partner Vantage.

“So the market [spending] is still currently driven by Rakuten Mobile, NTT Docomo and KDDI… Japan is leading the way, not just in deployment” but in having the shared testing that has enabled them to “accelerate and make more progress.”

The end game, according to Téral, is “to reduce the effort and accelerate the development. No one is benefitting at the moment… there are already casualties.” Mavenir, he noted, is surviving because it is “throwing money at it,” having raised significant funding in the past year, “Parallel Wireless had to lay off 80% of its staff,” Airspan is suffering, Altiostar was acquired by Rakuten Symphony, and STL got into the Open RAN market and then thought “it smelled funny” and got out.

The current situation is that, mainly, the market is dominated by “the big names we have seen before,” said the analyst. In terms of Open RAN revenues, he identifies NEC, Fujitsu, Altiostar (Rakuten Symphony), Dell, HPE and Intel as the top vendors, and “you will see Samsung coming up” as it grows its business with Dish Wireless in the US. Those that survive will need scale and scope and there are not many that have that currently – Parallel Wireless is one that does not, according to Téral.

And Intel is “being chased by others”, such as Nvidia, AMD (Xilinx), Marvell, Qualcomm and Arm, which “all have scale and scope”.

Why is Nvidia, a company that recently achieved a $1tn valuation, chasing this tiny market? “It sees the future of RAN as mini datacentres and Nvidia is big in datacentres… it is looking to see how the RAN might be reconfigured and how it can take a piece of the cake,” noted the analyst.

So is there a solution to the Open RAN sector’s economic woes? The market needs to “work together, like Japan is doing” and have “one-stop testing” that can accelerate market developments and eradicate inefficiencies.

“Germany can do this – all four main operators – Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Telefónica and 1&1 – are all “on the Open RAN bandwagon. So why not bring them together to share and move the needle and accelerate?” he asked.

“Spain is also promising, but you need some work” before Movistar (Telefónica), Orange and Vodafone will collaborate, but “France and Italy don’t care,” especially while there are is a still a major reliance on the Chinese equipment vendors (though that may not last much longer if the European Commission gets its way).

“It’s complicated, but if Germany can lead by example, maybe the other countries can do something,” concluded the analyst.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV