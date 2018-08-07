There was no DDOS attack on FCC, just citizens having their say

Back in May of last year the FCC’s Electronic Comment Filing System (ECFS) was overwhelmed by a flood of comments in response to a rant by ‘Last Week Tonight’ TV show host John Oliver, who urged viewers to let their feelings out by commenting on the FCC system. They did and the system crashed.

So what did Pai do? Rather than admit that the weight of pro neutrality comments had probably crashed the system (clearly the most reasonable explanation taking account of John Oliver’s timely urgings) he thought a better and more palatable explanation was that some malign outside force DDOSed the server - at least according to the FCC CIO and now fall-guy, Dr David Bray.

The furore surrounding this frankly unbelievable explanation and the consequent inability to properly add up all the pro and anti net neutrality comments, resulted in an investigation by the FCC's Inspector General. Yes, there is one of those, and he’s just completed his report, soon to be released to the general public.

One of the great things about the FCC is that dissenting members of the commission have the right to sound off as things develop, as hearings are held, and as discussions are had. As a result, starkly contradictory statements are issued to the media.

The current most dissenting Democrat commissioner (although she is leaving soon) Jessica Rosenworcel, was quick off the mark to relay what she’s seen of the report.

“The Inspector General Report tells us what we knew all along: the FCC’s claim that it was the victim of a DDoS attack during the net neutrality proceeding is bogus. What happened instead is obvious—millions of Americans overwhelmed our online system because they wanted to tell us how important internet openness is to them and how distressed they were to see the FCC roll back their rights. It’s unfortunate that this agency’s energy and resources needed to be spent debunking this implausible claim.”

After thanking the Inspector General’s office for its report, Chairman Pai quickly got down to business; saying how “deeply disappointed” he was that the FCC’s former Chief Information Officer (CIO), who was hired by the prior Administration and is no longer with the Commission, provided inaccurate information.” He was “also disappointed that some working under the former CIO apparently either disagreed with the information that he was presenting or had questions about it, yet didn’t feel comfortable communicating their concerns to me or my office.”