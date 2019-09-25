Vodafone adds Microsoft xCloud partnership to its multipronged gaming strategy

Gaming is a tough market to crack, as Google and Apple are about to find out, so a better way of going about it might be to partner with a big-name insider that can lend you that all-important credibility.

Vodafone UK appears to have done just that, striking a deal with Microsoft that will give select customers early access to the software giant's upcoming game streaming service, which currently goes by the name, Project xCloud.

For both parties, this partnership is a no-brainer. Microsoft gets to see how xCloud performs on a live mobile network, with real customers. Vodafone gets to see how its networks cope with the rigours of streaming high-end Xbox games to smartphones and tablets. Knowledge gleaned from the trial should help Vodafone and Microsoft make any tweaks needed to deliver the best user experience possible. That's the idea, anyway.

For Vodafone in particular, it should gain an insight into how best to pitch services like xCloud to its subscribers, such as minimum connection speed and recommended data plan, for example. Earning a reputation as the preferred mobile network for gamers would be no bad thing for Vodafone. Microsoft also has a catalogue of triple-A titles, which should help pull in the sort of punters that are actually willing to spend money on games.

On the face of it, this seems to be a more pragmatic approach than the one recently adopted by Deutsche Telekom, which has chosen to develop its own cloud gaming service, MagentaGaming, scheduled to launch next year. The German incumbent will have to do all the heavy lifting on its own: attracting big developers to its platform, fostering a community of engaged players (who can play nicely with one another), delivering a service that actually works, and establishing MagentaGaming as a credible brand that's here to stay. The same can be said of Google's upcoming Stadia service, and Apple Arcade too.

In order to be eligible to take part, Vodafone customers must have a phone or tablet running Android 6.0 or later and equipped with Bluetooth 4.0, a Microsoft account, and a wireless Xbox One controller.