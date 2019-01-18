How to build a better mousetrap? With IoT of course

The smart mousetrap; who would have thought we would be applying IoT technology and network connectivity to mousetraps? Time to eliminate all thoughts of crazy Tom and Jerry antics with blocks of yellow cheese, as well as the inexplicably popular – ever since its launch in the 1960s – board game from Ideal (now Hasbro). Incidentally, I recall an extremely creepy version of Mouse Trap on children’s TV in the late 80s where kids would play inside a giant mousetrap set… if you suggest that idea today you would probably receive a swift visit from the police.

However, today’s mousetraps require some creative thinking. So step up Victor and take a bow. Victor Pest Control has been designing mousetraps since 1898, when it says it created the world’s first spring-based design – one of the most iconic designs of the last hundred years. Today, of course, we like to take a more humane approach with our pest control traps. Now we can receive a smartphone alert on our apps whenever a furry little friend ventures where it shouldn’t.

Victor has created VLINK, a platform that combines its latest rodent trap technology with the smarts of Comcast’s MachineQ IoT network. It takes what Victor learned from its consumer WiFi-enabled traps (with the obligatory accompanying app) and applies it to the business sector, responding to the need of professional pest controllers.

“For example, they’re putting traps in warehouses, food plants, on different floors, and more, so we needed something that was going to be long range,” explained Ashley Brown, Senior Category Development Manager at Victor. “Since we didn’t want to disrupt our clients by asking to use their WiFi, the shift to an IoT-focused solution wasn’t a hard decision for us.”

Through the MachineQ network, the sensors in the traps transmit data to a mobile dashboard in real time, enabling end users to be notified the moment a trap is triggered. Service teams get real-time notifications about which traps contain rodents. MachineQ is an IoT network service and platform from US service provider Comcast that uses LPWAN technology based on the LoRaWAN protocol to build and deploy solutions for businesses and municipal organisations – it was aimed initially at smart cities.

“As we continue to work towards developing the ultimate pest control solution, we see so many potential applications for new technology,” said Brown. “We’re already working with MachineQ and its partners to develop new products – this is just the beginning.”

