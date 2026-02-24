What’s up with… Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica, STC

In today’s industry news roundup: Deutsche Telekom has unveiled dramatic savings in core platform energy consumption; Telefónica has high hopes for improved performance in 2026; STC extends its engagement with Philippines operator; and more!

Deutsche Telekom says it is achieving energy savings of up to 65% in its mobile core network thanks to “an innovative approach to demand-driven control of network resources and hardware optimisation” that has been enabled through collaboration with four key partners: Lenovo, which provides optimised server hardware; HPE, which provides energy-efficient network components; AMD, which contributes its energy-efficient EPYC processors and software layers; and Mavenir, which is providing 5G core software features “that are being deployed for the first time,” noted the telco. “In initial live tests, we achieved up to a 65% reduction in energy consumption within the core network. Efficiency is no longer driven solely by new hardware but also by intelligent, software-based management,” stated Abdu Mudesir, board member for product and technology at Deutsche Telekom. “In the 5G core network, we continuously monitor utilisation, detect patterns in data traffic, and dynamically allocate computing and network resources as required. Components no longer operate continuously but only when needed. This lays the foundation for a new approach to energy management, where every single service and component is optimised to save energy.”

A key enabler of such energy-efficiency gains is DT’s Horizontal Telco Cloud, which “replaces numerous isolated, standalone solutions with a shared, standardised platform for all services,” according to the telco. “Network functions can thus be introduced, scaled and updated independently of one another,” it added, noting that this “significantly simplifies operations and further development, reduces complexity, and accelerates innovation. With this forward-looking approach, Telekom is setting new benchmarks for the expansion and operation of modern fixed-line and mobile core networks, while also laying the foundation for AI-driven network operations and intelligent, dynamic control of energy consumption.” The Horizontal Telco Cloud is being developed by Telekom in collaboration with partners such as Amdocs, HPE, Mavenir and Nokia. DT’s Mudesir noted: “Automation and AI are not add-ons for us but an integral part of our infrastructure. The Horizontal Telco Cloud, developed in-house by our teams, has been expanded into a highly automated and scalable core network with the support of our partners. By consistently leveraging open standards and open-source components, we are establishing a blueprint for the industry.”

Still with Deutsche Telekom… The telco has gone from pink to green after announcing that it is the first DAX 40 company to achieve group-wide net-zero emissions in its own operations. The German telco said it has reduced greenhouse gas output by more than 94% when compared to 2017 figures, covering both Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions – this amounts to around 28 million tonnes of CO2 and other gases. DT credits adoption of green energy, including power purchase agreements, alongside investments in energy efficiency and the adoption of e-mobility in its fleet, as key factors behind hitting its goal. It is now targeting a 55% emissions reduction by 2030.

Telefónica has reported full year revenues of €35.12bn, up by 1.5% on a like-for-like basis, and noted accelerated growth in revenues and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter, leading it to forecast new guidance for 2026 that includes year-on-year revenue growth of 1.5% to 2.5% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 1.5% to 2.5%. Chairman and CEO Marc Murtra, who unveiled the Spanish telcos’ new strategy dubbed Transform & Grow late last year, stated: “We have delivered in 2025 and we are prepared to continue doing so in 2026. We have embarked on a path of transformation of the company and today we have before us the first results that make us optimistic and allow us to continue courageously assuming calculated risks. We are living in a period of more growth and greater profitability, which allows me to say with satisfaction that Telefónica delivers.”

Saudi telecom STC has signed a two-year extension to its voice partnership with PLDT Global. The deal, built on a one-year extension of their initial partnership last year, means that STC will continue to provide the Philippines-based telco with routing optimisation, fraud-prevention systems and network security. Albert V. Villa-Real, PLDT Global CEO, stated: “Our extended collaboration with STC Group strengthens our ability to deliver secure and reliable international voice services. This partnership ensures we remain at the forefront of connectivity to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape and support our customers wherever they are in the world.”

– The staff, TelecomTV