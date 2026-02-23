GSMA launches green innovation fund for SMEs

Industry body the GSMA has launched a global fund that provides financial support to enterprises using mobile solutions to go green in low- and middle-income countries.

The GSMA Innovation Fund for Green Transition for Mobile will offer grants of £100,000 to £200,000 for small to medium enterprises (SMEs) across Africa, Central and South America, and South and South-east Asia, focusing on environmental solutions that support digital inclusion, affordability and socio-economic impact.

The GSMA Innovation Fund for Green Transition for Mobile is backed by members of the GSMA and is part of the group’s efforts to support commercially viable solutions that help enable access to clean energy. These include renewable energy solutions, smart metering, refurbishment models and responsible e-waste management.

The fund will also focus on extending the lifespan of mobile devices through repair, refurbishment and reuse in order to cut down on e-waste. It will support take-back and trade-in schemes, leasing models and refurbishment marketplaces with the aim of keeping devices in circulation for longer.

Applications are open for enterprises with up to 250 employees as of today (23 February 2026). Applicants must be using mobile or digital technology as a core part of their solution and be able to contribute at least 25% in matched funding.

The application period closes on 6 April, with successful applicants receiving between £100,000 to £200,000 over a 15- to 18-month period.

Philippe Bellordre, acting head of mobile for development at the GSMA, said: “Through this innovation fund, we are investing directly in enterprises that are using mobile and digital technology to advance digital inclusion and enable a clean-energy transition – while also scaling practical, circular solutions that extend the life of mobile devices and make connectivity more affordable for underserved communities.”

- James Pearce, Editor, TelecomTV