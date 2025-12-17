DT beefs up its ‘green’ battery capacity

Deutsche Telekom has added 24 megawatt hours (MWh) of “green electricity supply” for its network operations in Bamberg, northern Bavaria, by deploying additional large-scale battery systems that store excess wind and solar energy: The telco had already deployed 24 MWh of battery power at the site in February this year.

DT also has such battery deployments in Münster and Hanover and, with the new deployment, now has 96 MWh of battery-stored energy capacity across four locations, with plans to increase this to 126 MWh by 2026.

The batteries “help to maintain a stable power supply, balance grid fluctuations, and facilitate the integration of renewable energies into the electricity grid,” noted DT in this announcement (in German). “Since renewable energies are not always consistently available, a successful energy transition is impossible without state-of-the-art storage technology,” it added.

Bernd Schulte-Sprenger, managing director of DT subsidiary Power and Air Condition Solution Management (PASM), which acts as the energy supplier for the Telekom Group in Germany, commented: "With our large-scale battery storage systems, we can further increase our share of renewable energies and thus actively shape the energy transition."

The total battery capacity is, though, just a drop in the ocean of DT’s power consumption: In 2024, based on figures published in the telco’s annual report, the DT group across Europe consumed 12,400 MWh of power per day.

DT, which via PASM is aiming to take a “pioneering role in the use of sustainable energy sources in the telecommunications industry”, plans to become climate-neutral in its own operations by the end of 2025 and across its entire supply and production chain by 2040.

