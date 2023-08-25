Are fibre and 5G greener? Telefónica has the stats

The deployment of fibre access, 4G and 5G networks delivers significant sustainability benefits to network operators, according to the results of an extensive new study of access networks by Telefónica.

In its Connectivity solutions’ Life Cycle Assessment report, the Spanish telco noted it will be promoting services based on its fibre, 4G and 5G technologies over legacy network options (copper-based broadband and 2G/3G cellular) to achieve environmental gains – and the gains are significant, the operator has found.

In addition, the operator is increasingly using renewable energy sources, as the company has found that renewable electricity has reduced the carbon impact of its network operations by more than 70% for fibre, 4G and 5G.

Fixed network environmental impact

In relative terms, the company has discovered that enhanced capacity and data transmission capabilities of its fibre access network result in “significantly lower environmental impacts” when compared with copper-based xDSL lines: Its study found that the impact of fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) per petabyte (PB) of data transmitted is 18 times lower than that of copper, while on a per connection basis it is five times lower (see the chart below).