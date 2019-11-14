Google sets its sights on your financial data

Google has opened up a new front in its effort to usher in the dystopian future of our nightmares: the search giant wants to offer bank accounts.

According to a Wall Street Journal report this week, Google has little interest in doing the heavy lifting itself, and is instead holding talks with Citigroup and a Stanford University credit union to run the accounts.

"Our approach is going to be to partner deeply with banks and the financial system," said Google executive Caesar Sengupta, in the report.

As with most of Google's unnerving extracurricular activities, this one has a snappy title: Cache. And therein lies the reason behind Google's banking ambitions. Clearly it is not enough that it can track spending habits via Google Pay, it needs more, more, more data. If people start paying their salary into a Google account, and pay their mortgage, insurance and utility bills out of it again...well, there you have the reason why the project is called Cache. They might as well have called it "Let's Tap This Bottomless Well Of Personal Information".

Google's bread and butter is advertising, so the primary motivation behind Cache should be obvious to anyone with a pulse.

However, Google is also pushing hard with AI and machine learning. When it comes to banking, this technology is being adopted in the pursuit of delivering more personalised customer service and tailored recommendations.

If Google gets to peep inside peoples' bank accounts, it will help inform not just recommendations for financial products and services, but potentially for other stuff as well. If it knows what you do for a living, and knows how much you're being paid for it, perhaps it might offer some unsolicited career advice.

Or, for instance, it isn't much of a leap to imagine Google one day recommending a restaurant based not just on a person's location, but their spending habits, and how much money they have left in their bank account.