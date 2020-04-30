Orange's DSP strategy pays off in Q1, but it faces coronavirus headwinds

Orange on Thursday reported a slight rise in sales during the first quarter of 2020, driven by its bundled services strategy. However, coronavirus threatens to throw a spanner in the works.

Group revenue inched up to €10.4 billion from €10.3 billion, while EBITDAaL (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and losses) was flat at €2.6 billion.

Orange ended March with 10.8 million customers signed up to what it calls convergent offers, up from 10.5 million a year ago. Revenue generated by these services was up 4.5 percent year-on-year to €1.83 billion. By comparison, mobile-only revenues grew 0.4%, while fixed-only revenues fell 2.3 percent, as the ongoing slowdown in the narrowband business more than offset growth in broadband.

At group level, convergent services still accounts for a smaller proportion of revenue than fixed-only and mobile-only combined; however, it is the biggest-single contributor to retail revenue in France and Spain, and is clearly the strongest growing segment when it comes to Orange's rest-of-Europe footprint (see chart).