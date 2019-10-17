FCC slated after party-line vote to OK T-Mobile-Sprint merger

The US Federal Communications Commission is feeling the heat after a vote along party lines resulted in a 3:2 majority approval for the T-Mobile-Sprint merger.

The result should come as no surprise.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai and his two fellow Republican commissioners said in May that the watchdog should wave through the deal. This was before Dish confirmed plans to acquire 14 MHz of Sprint's 800-MHz spectrum, as well as its prepaid businesses – including Boost Mobile and Virgin – for the purpose of rolling out a nationwide 5G network. It was also before the Department of Justice (DoJ) gave its approval, approval that was conditional on turning Dish into a new fourth player.

"[This week's] decision is the culmination of one of the most irregular and opaque processes in FCC history," said Gigi Sohn, a distinguished fellow at Georgetown Law Institute for Technology and Policy, and former advisor to ex-FCC chairman Tom Wheeler.

"The FCC majority prejudged the merits of this merger two months before the Justice Department found the combination of T-Mobile and Sprint to be anticompetitive and required the creation of a new fourth competitor," she noted.

Indeed, Pai gave the deal his blessing in May based on commitments from T-Mobile and Sprint to accelerate network deployment, freeze prices for three years, and offload Boost.

This is pretty shaky stuff, because we all know that commitments made to get a deal over the line do not typically take into consideration the practicalities of actually fulfilling them. If after the deal closes excuses are needed to justify why prices have to go up, or why network deployment is taking longer than anticipated, or why certain assets are proving difficult to offload, then chances are, they will be found.

"The companies' promises on 5G, rural buildout and in-home broadband are speculative, not specific to the merger and are completely unenforceable," Sohn said.