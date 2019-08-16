T-Mobile, Sprint initiate talks to settle merger lawsuit

T-Mobile and Sprint have reportedly initiated early settlement talks with the group of US state attorneys general who sued to block their $26 billion tie-up.

Despite receiving Justice Department approval for the merger in late July, and formal FCC approval this week, T-Mobile and Sprint are worried that the lawsuit could end up at least delaying the deal's completion. This is why, according to sources cited by Fox Business, they are considering various ways to appease the AGs.

One idea supposedly being floated is to offer an assistance programme to help low-income people purchase mobile service at a discount. This would be similar to the government's Lifeline Assistance Programme.

This would go some way to addressing one of the major arguments against the deal, namely that – despite claims to the contrary by T-Mobile and Sprint – it would diminish competition and lead to higher prices. Indeed, the AGs said in the suit that the merger would end up costing subscribers more than $4.5 billion per year.

It might take more than vague promises of a discount scheme to sway the plaintiffs though. According to one of the sources cited by Fox, the two sides are still "miles away" from reaching a settlement.

That said, the telcos hope that if they can win over a few AGs, the lawsuit will lose momentum and eventually grind to a complete halt.