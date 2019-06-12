10 US state attorneys general sue to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger

No fewer than nine US states, plus the District of Columbia, have sued to block the T-Mobile-Sprint merger, arguing that it will harm consumers, and eviscerating claims to the contrary.

With FCC chairman Ajit Pai in favour of the merger, and the Department of Justice yet to issue a decision, this week's lawsuit sends the strongest message yet that there is high-level opposition to the $26 billion tie-up.

In response, T-Mobile CEO John Legere linked to a union-bashing opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal (paywall) that repeated the well-worn argument that the merger is the only way to end the AT&T and Verizon duopoly and promote investment in 5G.

T-Mobile and Sprint have given themselves until 29 July to get their deal done. Now that they have been taken to court, the chances of meeting this deadline are pretty slim.