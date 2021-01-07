When (or if) Nvidia acquires ARM, will it go for a 'BOGOF' but without the 'F'?

What with all the ongoing excitement and disruption, the proposed acquisition of the hugely successful Cambridge, UK-headquartered semiconductor design company ARM by the US graphics processing chip giant Nvidia of California has been inching forward even as its media profile sank below sea level. Now it's back and bobbing about in plain sight as the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) calls for interested third parties to comment and pass judgement on the mooted and highly contentious $40 billion acquisition.

The submissions will inform the CMA's approach to the full-blown and probably protracted competition investigation that will begin sometime during the summer and could last until early 2022. Even then, regulatory approval is far from ensured. It is becoming increasingly possible that the UK government may in the end become involved and intervene to prevent the takeover, citing national security concerns whilst simultaneously demonstrating that it has "taken back control" of industrial strategy post-Brexit. Even if the deal does eventually clear UK hurdles, it will face many more in the EU, the US and other parts of the world.​

Back in 2016, when the UK voted to leave the European Union (EU), Softbank of Japan bought ARM for the comparatively modest price of $32 billion as the purchase coincided with the big fall in the value of the British Pound Sterling as the markets responded to the shock of the Brexit poll. ARM has 6,500 staff, of which 3,000 are employed in UK towns and cities including Belfast, Cambridge, Manchester and Warwick: Job losses will be inevitable if the deal goes through.

ARM is a world leader in the design and licensing of semiconductor architectures for smartphones, tablets, computers and servers, and the CMA is concerned that, when Nvidia become the owner, competition will be diluted by dint either of the enforced "retirement" of ARM products or price increases, or both. A further and even deeper worry is that Nvidia might downgrade or even do away with ARM's much-valued and highly valuable business model whereby it does not itself manufacture chips but licences the designs and technology that other companies then use to make their own products.

The administration of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also has anxieties that the sale of ARM intellectual property to an American company will inevitably bring it under the control of US import/export restrictions. Such a situation could have profound consequences for ARM's smartphone AI chips in China.

Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA, has issued a statement saying, "The chip technology industry is worth billions and critical to many of the products that we use most in our everyday lives. We will work closely with other competition authorities around the world to carefully consider the impact of the deal and ensure that it doesn't ultimately result in consumers facing more expensive or lower quality products."