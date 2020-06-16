HPE packages up a telco edge solution

HPE threw its hat into the telco edge ring today with the launch of its Edge Orchestrator, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering that aims to give network operators the tools they need to develop edge computing-based services that can generate new enterprise revenue streams.

But like others trying to help the telcos develop edge-enabled services, HPE’s ambitions look set to be squashed by the very large elephant in the room – the presence, capabilities, reach, influence and growing dominance of the webscale giants: While not the same model, Ericsson has already buckled under the weight of that same elephant and shuttered its Edge Gravity initiative, as TelecomTV exclusively revealed this week.

It’s not that HPE doesn’t have something to offer: It has a story, a proposal and the technology to help telcos take a run at the market, if they chose to. HPE cites in its Edge Orchestrator announcement some IDC research that suggests 40% of enterprises would trust their telco “to be their main provider of edge solutions.”

That’s encouraging, for sure: “What we've been seeing is that enterprises are not interested in building their own apps or managing their own edge, but actually taking the CSP as a foundation to provide this functionality out to them,” noted Rolf Eberhardt, Head of Service Orchestration at HPE’s Communications and Media Solutions business during a Zoom-enabled media briefing.

But in its official announcement of its telco edge pitch, HPE goes on to say: “Until now telcos haven’t had the tools to do this themselves without relying on public cloud providers.”

The question, though, is how much appetite the telcos have trying to do this themselves: Increasingly, they seem to have concluded that a big part of their approach to edge computing will be in partnership with AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and possibly others.

Here are just a few examples that highlight that trend:

In addition, multiple Tier 1 operators are collaborating as part of the GSMA’s Operator Platform initiative to develop a federated edge infrastructure, aka the Telco Edge Cloud, that provides application developers with a consistent global platform upon which their products can run. The aggregation/orchestration software role in that initiative is currently likely to go to Deutsche Telekom-backed MobiledgeX or Telefónica-supported Ori Industries and/or cloud native application software from the likes of red Hat or Robin.io.