In today’s industry news roundup: As part of a broad range of announcements, Orange’s B2B division is looking for enterprises willing to test an alternative business branch connectivity solution based on a sovereign tech stack, which takes AI workloads into account; Vodafone Business is one of the founding partners of the UK’s National Resilience Industry Leaders Forum; Nvidia is still growing at an incredible pace and will continue to do so in the near term, but it won’t be re-hiring Jensen Huang; and more!

Orange, which has extensive operations across Europe and Africa, has used its OpenTech 2026 event, where it is showing off its latest tech and service developments, as the springboard for a number of announcements.

The telco’s B2B division, Orange Business, is seeking enterprises willing to participate in proof-of-concept (PoC) projects that will explore the potential of what Orange is calling Alternative WAN, “a radically simplified approach to enterprise networking that could considerably reduce total cost of ownership (TCO),” it announced. The approach, which the operator regards as an “option alongside SD-WAN”, combines “standardised hardware, cloud-native intelligence and a sovereign European technology stack to deliver simpler, more agile, and energy-efficient connectivity.” This aims to address “some of the more persistent challenges facing branch networking, including rising costs, complex deployment, growing security requirements and the need to support increasingly distributed AI workloads. By shifting network intelligence from individual branch devices into Orange Business’s Evolution Platform, Alternative WAN turns deployments that traditionally take weeks into hours, without requiring specialist IT expertise on site,” claimed the operator.

The telco has allocated an additional €250m to Orange Ventures, its corporate venture capital subsidiary, taking the fund’s total assets under management to nearly €500m. “Orange Ventures will continue investing in high-potential startups, while strengthening innovation capabilities for the benefit of the group’s customers,” noted the operator in this announcement. Most (€200m) will be allotted for investments in Europe and the remaining €50m to Africa and the Middle East. The investments will be targeted at technologies that are central to the priorities of the telco’s Trust The Future strategy, with “an increased focus on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. It will also continue to invest in cloud, trusted solutions for businesses, digital services for consumer customers, fintech and digital health.” Orange Group CEO Christel Heydemann stated: “This new allocation to Orange Ventures marks a major new step in our innovation strategy. With this additional investment capacity, we want to strengthen our support for startups developing services and technologies that will be critical for the future. At a time when artificial intelligence is accelerating and cybersecurity risks are increasing, Europe must be able to foster and scale up its own technology champions. By giving them the means to grow, we are making a tangible contribution to strengthening digital strategic autonomy in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.”

Orange has also established a new Scientific Advisory Board that will guide the telco’s research priorities and “broaden its thinking on the major scientific and technological developments shaping the digital world,” noted the telco. The move will combine the “expertise of its researchers with leading international scientists.” The Scientific Advisory Board will cover Orange’s main research areas, namely AI and data, networks and infrastructure, cybersecurity, communications and quantum technologies, as well as the human and societal dimensions of the digital world.

And there’s more… Orange has released “five fine-tuned, open-weight large language models (LLMs) for Wolof, a language spoken by millions of people across West Africa as part of its pioneering work to progressively incorporate African languages that are not currently understood by AI models”, the operator announced. The models are available free of charge for non-commercial use and “pave the way to digital services that better understand and respond to local languages,” noted the operator, which is committed to developing “digital services that are more inclusive, accessible and trustworthy” as part of its Trust The Future strategy.

And still with Africa… Orange also reminded the world it is part of a consortium that is building a new subsea cable, called ReuNION (Reunion New Indian Ocean Network), that will position the island of Réunion as “a strategic interconnection point in the Indian Ocean between Europe, Africa and Asia. By connecting South Africa, the Indian Ocean and Singapore’s global hub, the subsea system aims at creating a resilient, neutral alternative digital route and secure strategic data exchanges between Europe, Africa and Asia for the next 25 years,” noted Orange. The consortium also includes La Réunion Connectée, Reunicable and Telco Oi (part of the Iliad Group). Deployment is expected to start in 2027.

Here’s a sign of the times… Vodafone Business has teamed up with the UK Resilience Academy, KPMG, SP Energy Networks and outsourcing services giant Serco to launch a new national forum that aims to help the UK “better anticipate, withstand and recover from major disruption,” something that the UK government has recently been telling the nation to expect as geopolitical tensions continue to rise. The National Resilience Industry Leaders Forum will “unite senior leaders from business, critical national infrastructure and government to strengthen the UK’s preparedness for major disruption,” with the aim of tackling “shared risks, including cyberattacks, hybrid threats, geopolitical instability and supply chain disruption… that can rapidly disrupt essential services, critical infrastructure and the wider economy”. Read this press release for further details.

Nvidia news is everywhere right now, but the key takeaways from the past day or so is that the AI tech vendor’s board has clearly ruled out any prospect of Jensen Huang being reinstated as CEO and that the company is generating even more revenues and profits than expected and will continue to do so for the next couple of years. The AI tech giant has just reported third-quarter revenues of $115.8bn, up 103% year on year, and an operating profit of $77.5bn, up by 115%. Colette Kress, the company’s CFO and currently also the interim CEO, noted defiantly: “Our momentum is real. Nvidia is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people. Vera Rubin is off to an explosive start, our roadmap is on track and our ambition has never been greater.”

– The staff, TelecomTV