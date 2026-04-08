Telia to bolster B2B armoury with Telness MVNO acquisition

Telia Company has agreed to acquire Nordic Communications Group’s Swedish mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Telness and integrate the company’s Seamless OS technology platform into its network.

Telness has, until now, operated as an MVNO running on Telia’s network, but completion of the deal will see it operate as its own brand under Telia’s Swedish B2B business, according to Telness Tech.

Telia will need to seek customary approval from the Swedish national authority, the Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP), to close the transaction and will acquire the Telness brand from Nordic Communications Group’s subsidiary Telness Tech. Once complete, Telness Tech said it will initiate a rebranding process that will see the company change its name and visual identity.

“For Seamless OS to be brought into an MNO environment, such as Telia’s, is a defining moment for us,” said Martina Klingvall, founder and CEO of Telness Tech and Nordic Communications Group.

“Our platform was initially developed and proven within Telness, enabling it to become one of Europe’s most digitally advanced operators. With Telia’s acquisition of Telness, the technology will continue to serve the end customers,” she added.

Telia – via Telness – will also sign a long-term agreement with Telness Tech for the continued use of its Seamless OS technology platform, which supports MVNOs and operators in building and automating their telecom, marketing and operations processes. According to the Telness Tech website, several MVNOs are already using Seamless OS, including Lebara, Cloud Gruppen and Telera.

On completion of the deal, Telia will become the first mobile network operator (MNO) to deploy Seamless OS, noted Telness Tech.

“Telness has made an impressive journey and has become a popular choice among small business owners and entrepreneurs, especially startups,” said Fredrik Stenberg, head of B2B at Telia Sweden.

“This is the result of a strong digital-first operating model, powered by Telness Tech’s technology platform Seamless OS, in combination with our national mobile networks. We are looking forward to helping accelerate Telness growth and strengthen our position in this exciting part of the Swedish B2B market,” he added.

James Pearce, Editor, TelecomTV