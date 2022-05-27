New interconnection rules would pose a dire and direct threat to the entire Internet

Concern is growing that proposed new Internet connection rules in South Korea (of all places!) will not only be detrimental to that nation’s so far immensely impressive digital development but would also be a very direct threat to the entire worldwide Internet itself.

A new posting by the Internet Society (ISOC), “Old Rules in New Regulations” - Why “Sender Pays” Is a Direct Threat to the Internet”, looks at mandatory rules around a particular interconnection scheme of business settlement agreements between telecom operators and Internet service providers known as ‘Sender Pays’.

These days we hear more and more about the emergence of the Splinternet as countries such as Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Iran and others threaten to secede from the global Internet as we currently know it and build nation-specific, closed, subset versions of the Internet to maintain control of the flow of information and through that to maintain control of their own citizens and society.

However, while what is being proposed in South Korea (and could well be mirrored across the world) is not based on the coercive control of citizens via censorship and surveillance, it could nonetheless have a profound effect on the basic notion behind the Internet, which is that its strength and ubiquity comes from its makeup as a network of independent networks that interconnect to form a shared system of connectivity across all participants.

As the report says, “this model has proven its value time and time again over the last decades, and most recently during the COVID-19 pandemic. The voluntary inter-networking arrangements allows network operators to optimise their connectivity with others to meet their customers’ needs. The result has been an efficient and resilient network that is able to evolve to host new applications (like voice calls or gaming), and to deploy innovative services at a global scale. And this happens without prior contracting with everyone in the system.”

This is the long-established “Internet way of networking” but now some telcos in Europe (and elsewhere) are beginning to agitate to bring in interconnection rules similar to those proposed in South Korea. In essence, this is a re-run of a tired old argument that seemed have been discredited and settled many moons ago but is now once more rearing its ugly head.