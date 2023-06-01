Is the economy of things a new telco revenue opportunity? Vodafone thinks so…

Having positioned itself as one of the leaders in the internet of things (IoT) services sector following years of investment and strategic focus, Vodafone now has its sights very firmly set on being ahead of the game in the next major phase of the IoT market’s evolution – the development of the economy of things (EoT), which not only enables machine-to-machine (M2M) communication but enables those connected devices to interact, trade and transact.

And it’s keen to tell the market why the EoT will be a big deal and how it is well positioned to take advantage of the potential business opportunities – and, to be fair to Vodafone, it’s not just talking the talk, as it has already invested in the supporting technology and industry relationships that support its confidence. That investment has built upon Vodafone’s current IoT business, which ended the operator’s most recent full financial year (to the end of March 2023) with 162.3 million IoT SIM connections, up from 150.1 million a year earlier, and €1bn in annual IoT revenues – that’s enough to make it the telco market’s leading IoT player, according to Transforma Insights, which has tracked the IoT sector for years.

The supporting EoT technology is its Digital Asset Broker (DAB), a secure global platform unveiled in early 2022 that uses blockchain technology to verify all devices and machines connected to the DAB and automatically allow those verified assets to exchange and trade data and money over secure and encrypted connections. Using the DAB, “companies can launch new products that are quickly authenticated as being safe to do business with, no matter where they are, and devices are ready to make real-time financial transactions,” Vodafone noted when it launched the platform.

And Vodafone is excited about its potential: Earlier this year, Vodafone Business CEO Vinod Kumar (who is retiring at the end of 2023), noted: “In the not-too-distant future, you will have ‘things’ exchanging value between them, and we call this the economy of things. We have a platform, currently called Digital Asset Broker… [that] allows things to recognise each other, authenticate each other, and then exchange value between them.”

He gave the example of an electric vehicle (EV) and an EV charging station. Currently, you drive up to a charging station and figure out which chargers might work with your vehicle. “In the future, you’ll be able to go to any one and the charger will recognise the driver and the car, and then based on the time to power or charge used, the payment will be settled without you having to take your credit card out or open an app,” he explained. That’s an example of an automated model that can be applied to a lot of use cases in logistics, industrial warehousing and more.

Then a month ago, Vodafone announced the formation of a new EoT standalone venture with Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo: The telco will hold an 80% stake in the new business, into which it is transferring the DAB along with related intellectual property, contracts, technology and software, while Sumitomo will invest in the new business and work with Vodafone to attract additional investors, partners, and customers.

Its latest EoT pitch comes in the form of a market research document based on an industry study undertaken by respected analyst house STL Partners. According to the STL team’s forecast, the number of IoT devices that have the capability to independently and securely trade with each other, and are therefore regarded as “EoT-enabled”, will grow from 88 million devices in 2024 to almost 3.3 billion, about 10% of all IoT devices, in 2030 (see chart below).