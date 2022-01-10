Dutch have the courage to withstand Meta’s arrogant mega-data centre demands

When a mysterious European tech project is code-named 'Operation Tulip', most people would expect it to have something to do with the Netherlands - and it does. In two years of negotiation with a local municipality over the construction of a massive 200MW data centre in the province of Flevoland in the central Netherlands, the principal behind the proposal remained completely hidden. Now, though, the curtain of secrecy has finally been lifted to reveal that the blowhard but curiously reticent wizard behind it is none other than Facebook.

With the gargantuan company finally outed, outrage is growing. It seems the deal is largely done and dusted and a monstrous “hyper scale” data centre, the biggest in the country, will be built on what is designated in the plan as “Tractor Field 4” (how very “1984”) which is incredibly fertile, poldered, agricultural land in Zeewolde, one of the newest and most idyllic places in the Netherlands.

Zeewolde is very new indeed. The Netherlands continues to reclaim land from the seabed, lakebeds, flood plains and marshes via the system of “poldering” and the first people (and they actually were called “pioneers”) moved to Zeewolde in 1979 when there was neither electricity nor a fresh water supply. The Netherlands has an extremely high population-density but Flevoland remains sparsely peopled and even today Zeewolde is home to just 25,000 people.

I have to declare an interest here. For five very enjoyable and happy years I lived and worked in the Netherlands and I have the greatest regard and affection for the country and the people. What’s more, I have been to Flevoland and know what it is like, and can appreciate the effect a monstrous data centre, which is said by the US BuzzFeed News website (that originally broke the story) to be almost half the size of New York City’s Central Park -- and that covers 341 hectares (843 acres) -- would have on the area.

Facebook’s proposal would see 166 hectares (410 acres) of prime reclaimed agricultural land concreted-over and five huge “data halls” built to house enough servers to burn their way to the centre of the earth. The impact on the people, the place and the ecosystem would be immense, especially given that Flevoland is deeply committed to sustainability and green policies.

It was only after the worthy town burgers had voted 11 to 8 to re-designate the land as no longer for agricultural use, and immediately before the final vote, that they, and local residents alike, discovered, from a Facebook press release, no less, that Zuckeberg’s Meta plaything would be the new tenant that had been hidden behind its “Operation Tulip” mask.

That Facebook resorted to such tactics says a lot about its contempt for local governments (indeed, all governments and regulators) and its determination to push them into making big concessions by threatening to withdraw from a deal that is all but signed but was engineered from the ouset as an alter ego organisation to pull the wool over people’s eyes and avoid public scrutiny, criticism and opposition. In fact, public reaction to the plan has been so hostile that the Dutch Senate has demanded the government chops “Operation Tulip” off at ground level and puts a stop on the project for as long as it takes for a national data centre policy to be drafted, debated and enacted.