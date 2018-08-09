The games people play - data collection for serious research

It’s not been a good year for practitioners of online data collection. There’s been the notorious Cambridge Analytica scandal of course - an episode that has left Facebook so bruised and dazed that it insists on churning out endless blogs and debates with titles such as “Hard Questions: The Line Between Hate and Debate”, or “Where Do We Draw The Line on Free Expression?” all to show that it accepts now that it’s been a very naughty boy and is thinking deeply about its responsibilities.

There’s Europe’s introduction of the GDPA (General Data Protection Regulation) which, if nothing else, has trained a spotlight on the issues of online security and data privacy.

Add to these big ones an endless procession of security breaches, suicide site outrages, internet addictions and so on and you get the distinct impression that the Internet and its frivolous ways is in the dock.

There must be positive story about data collection somewhere out there?

And here it is.

The first findings from a collaborative project led by Deutsche Telekom, using the mobile game ‘Sea Hero Quest’, has just been published.

The project has yielded a trove of big data and provided some interesting discoveries on the way to its main task of establishing benchmarks in human navigation abilities in order to help dementia research.

In the game, people play as a sea explorer completing a series of wayfinding tasks. The data shows that people in Nordic countries, North America, Australia, and New Zealand have the best spatial navigational abilities.

It also found that men performed better than women, but that the gender gap narrowed in countries with greater gender equality (just as well).

There’s more to be gained from Sea Hero Quest and probably other games could be designed to throw light on further areas of human endeavor (or the lack of it).

To that end Deutsche Telekom is launching a secure online portal to allow access and cloud based analysis to the data to aid future discoveries

Read about the study in detail below