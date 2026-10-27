What’s up with… Anthropic, VMO2, AT&T

In today’s industry news roundup: SK Telecom is set to benefit as Anthropic reveals massive IPO plans; VMO2 upgrades UK fibre network to 2Gbit/s; AT&T and Deutsche Telekom both target the healthcare sector with strategic investments and partnerships; and much more!

Anthropic has filed initial documents for a blockbuster IPO that could surpass SpaceX’s record-breaking public listing earlier this year, highlighting that AI could pose a “catastrophic or existential risk to humanity”. The AI firm, which develops chatbots including Claude, did not disclose the number of shares it plans to release, nor did it reveal a price range or date for the planned listing. But it did disclose it had generated $16.3bn of revenue in the first half of the year, against losses surpassing $80bn. In its filing, Anthropic acknowledged concerns that have been raised by policymakers, regulators and researchers about the risks AI could pose to humanity. It broke down the risks posed by AI into four main categories: Misuse by bad actors, loss of control, authoritarian abuse and economic disruption. Anthropic highlighted a number of guardrails it has implemented to block attempts to misuse its models but it also acknowledged that those safeguards may not work. The company also highlights risks to its own business, which took up no less than 92 pages. Despite this, the filing sets up the San Francisco-based company for a Wall Street debut next month in what could be the biggest ever initial public sale of stock, with reports claiming the company is seeking to raise as much as $100bn at a valuation of up to $2tn.

And Anthropic’s planned listing could deliver a substantial boost for other tech firms who have invested in the AI company, most notably in South Korea, with SK Telecom (SKT) set to be a key beneficiary. The South Korean telco invested around $100m in Anthropic in August 2023, when the startup was valued at around $5bn, and went on to invest a further $100m during a funding round earlier this year. Reporting from Chosun Biz calculates that, should Anthropic achieve the higher-end valuation of around $2tn, SKT’s equity could be worth as much as $4.9bn – or 25 times the principal investment. SKT isn’t the only Korean firm from a telecom or tech background firm to have invested in Anthropic, the reporting adds. The Korea Herald claims both Samsung and SK Hynix have invested more than $750m each in the AI firm, while LG CNS, the IT consulting and digital transformation arm of LG Corp, which also owns operator LG Uplus, has also invested in the company and has struck partnerships with it.

Virgin Media O2 has begun rolling out 2Gbit/s broadband over its UK gigabit cable network for the first time. Using Virgin Media’s DOCSIS-based high-fibre coaxial (HFC) network, it has expanded multi-gigabit capabilities to more than three million premises across 18 UK locations, including Manchester, Newcastle and Oxford, and VMO2 said it has plans to expand its Gig2 offering in more locations. Gig2 offers average download speeds of 2,000Mbit/s and upload speeds of 100Mbit/s on Virgin Media’s HFC network, offering customers more capacity for data-intensive services. The operator, which was formed from the merger of O2 and Virgin Media, is offering its Gig2 service from £49.99 per month, though it is worth noting this price will increase to £53.99 per month from April 2027 and £57.99 per month from April 2028. Jeanie York, chief technology officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “This is an important milestone for our fixed network. Ultimately, people don’t care what kind of pipe is connecting them as long as the service is fast, reliable and delivers what is expected. By making 2Gbit/s speeds available over cable for the first time, we’re extending multi-gigabit capability to more parts of the UK and showing the continued potential of our existing network infrastructure that still very much meets the increasing needs of consumers. As demand for data continues to grow, we’re investing across our network to deliver faster, more reliable connectivity.”

AT&T has expanded its partnership with patient monitoring solutions provider Smart Meter by adding the telco’s global multiprofile eSIM solution to its healthcare devices. Introduced by AT&T in 2025, Global SIM Advanced is designed to support resilient global internet of things (IoT) connectivity. Using an advanced connectivity management platform, GSA enables eligible connected devices to manage multiple network profiles and switch between approved networks when necessary, helping maintain connectivity while simplifying device management. AT&T and Smart Meter have worked together for several years, but the expanded relationship will mean Smart Meter’s monitoring initiatives will enable healthcare providers to track key health indicators, such as glucose levels, blood pressure, weight and oxygen saturation, in more locations without losing connectivity. “As healthcare providers continue expanding remote patient monitoring programmes, connectivity plays a critical role in ensuring patients can stay connected to the care they need,” said Lani Ingram, VP of connected solutions at AT&T. “Global SIM Advanced helps extend the reach of connected healthcare solutions by providing the flexibility organisations need to support patients across more locations.”

Deutsche Telekom is one of a number of companies to have invested in Tandem Health, a Stockholm-based developer of sovereign AI for healthcare, through the German telco’s investment arm T Capital. The Swedish healthcare firm raised some $100m (€90m) in a Series B funding round last month for its AI medical assistant, which currently serves more than 10,000 healthcare facilities across 14 European countries providing AI transcription, clinical documentation, coding and decision support. Tandem’s solution is already integrated into around 130 electronic healthcare record systems and holds a Class IIa medical device certification under the EU Medical Device Regulation. “Healthcare needs trustworthy, secure AI solutions that are ready for immediate deployment. Tandem Health shows how modern technology can improve clinical workflows without compromising data privacy and patient safety,” said Gottfried Ludewig, senior vice president for the health industry and head of public sector at T-Systems, in an announcement. “Together, we want to accelerate the adoption of innovations in healthcare delivery and continue advancing the digital transformation of healthcare.” Other backers include the EU’s Scaleup Europe Fund, managed by EQT, and LG Technology Ventures, while the round also saw participation from existing investors Kinnevik, Northzone, Amino Collective and Visionaries.

Telefónica España has bought a 10% stake and struck a commercial and technical partnership with Seville-based AI firm OGA. OGA specialises in using AI to transform data into actionable decision-making capabilities for complex and mission-critical environments for businesses across the logistics, retail, energy, healthcare and defence sectors. Founded in 2007, the company employs 75 staff, including mathematicians, statisticians, engineers and data scientists, according to a press announcement. Telefónica was already working with OGA and, as part of the investment agreement, the Spanish telco will not join OGA’s governing board, allowing OGA to preserve its independence. Javier López Gutiérrez, director of defence and security at Telefónica España, said: “Our stake in OGA will enable us to strengthen our strategy in AI solutions applied to industry, with a particular focus on defence. In doing so, we continue to enhance our B2B offering as the best gateway to digital technologies for businesses and public administrations seeking to improve their competitiveness and innovation capabilities.”

– The staff, TelecomTV