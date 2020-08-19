What’s up with… Sunrise, Red Hat, Deutsche Telekom, ETSI

A shift to DevOps and containers for Swiss operator Sunrise and a drone partnership for Deutsche Telekom are the prize picks in this news lucky dip.

Swiss operator Sunrise has built a cloud native, microservices-friendly telco platform with the help of Red Hat as it seeks to improve efficiencies, adopt a DevOps culture and make the most of its 5G-enabled service opportunities."We wanted to go all-in on containers, and we were convinced by Red Hat OpenShift as a powerful platform that would enable us to leap into the future… Red Hat understood our goals and challenges, and through close collaboration has helped us streamline the implementation and get the team fluent with the platform and its capabilities,” noted Sunrise CTO Elmar Grasser. “We’ve been able to simplify processes to become more efficient. Now that we can move faster, we’re constantly evaluating how to accelerate innovation and improve the customer experience even further," he added in this press release.

Deutsche Telekom has teamed up with the university city of Siegen to make drone flights for medical logistic purposes possible in the future. Find out more in this announcement.

Industry specifications body ETSI says its recent C-V2X (cellular vehicle to everything) plugtest, in which 81 participants enabled 288 test sessions, achieved an interoperability success rate of 94%. Find out more in this press release.