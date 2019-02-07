Liberty Global can't stand the heat from Sunrise

Liberty Global might want to consider a name change. 'Liberty Regional' or 'Liberty Local', perhaps. The US-based cableco, which once boasted operations from Chile to the Czech Republic, seems to get smaller every year.

2019 looks set to see Liberty bid auf wiedersehen, au revoir, and arrivederci to Switzerland, after local rival Sunrise confirmed reports it is in talks to acquire Liberty's UPC operation.

That would follow Liberty's agreement last year to sell to Vodafone its subsidiaries in Germany, Romania, Hungary and the Czech Republic – which is pending regulatory approval – and the divestiture of UPC Austria to T-Mobile, which closed last July.

Then of course there was the spin-off of its Latin America business, which was completed in January 2018. It is still sort of in the Netherlands via VodafoneZiggo, but the joint venture is led by ex-Vodafone UK CEO Jeroen Hoencamp, and its results are reported separately from the rest of its operations.

A quick recap of UPC Switzerland's numbers: according to its latest quarterly report, UPC shed 41,000 revenue generating units (RGUs), compared to a loss of 15,000 a year earlier, which Liberty attributed to "heightened competition". On a year-on-year basis, its fixed broadband base fell to 712,000 from 755,000; its TV base lost 11,000 customers; and RGUs fell to 2.35 million from 2.51 million. Quarterly revenue fell by 8.1 percent to $323.3 million.

UPC, which had been going through ups and downs for years, was in the midst of a turnaround plan that began with revamped broadband and video products. It seemed to pay off in 2016, delivering in Q4 of that year its best quarter of RGU growth since Q1 of 2014. Since then though, the competition seems to have hit back in a big way.