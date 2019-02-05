KPN attracts potential buyer, could another European incumbent also be up for grabs?

Alongside all the KPN reports, the rumour mill is also having a field day with BT.

This is because the lock-in period preventing biggest single shareholder Deutsche Telekom from increasing its position in the UK incumbent came to an end on 29 January, and because BT's new group CEO Philip Jansen waved his predecessor Gavin Patterson out the door last week.

Deutsche Telekom chief Tim Höttges has been his usual forthright self when addressing the speculation; he was quoted last November as saying that Deutsche Telekom's 12 percent BT stake is held by its pension fund, and it has no plans to increase it. Deutsche Telekom could also be said to be somewhat preoccupied by the $26 billion merger of its T-Mobile US arm with Sprint, and that the prospect of launching a multi-billion pound takeover of another telco, let alone one like BT, which owns so-called 'strategically significant' telecoms assets, is one that holds little appeal right now.

Any potential suitor would have to be prepared to take on BT's net debt – which stood at £11.1 billion at the end of December – and its £5 billion pension deficit as well.

In addition, last week BT reported flat revenue for the first nine months of 2018. Alongside the financial results, the company warned of aggressive broadband price competition and regulatory headwinds.

Nevertheless, BT has reportedly hired takeover advisors that have a reputation for helping companies fend off interest from foreign suitors.

Indeed, it is worth noting that BT ticks some of the same boxes that likely brought KPN to Brookfield's attention.

Its share price has tanked thanks to the Italian accounting scandal and a slowdown in enterprise spending in Europe. It is in the midst of a turnaround though, shedding 13,000 employees and arranging the sale of its London HQ in a bid to save £1.5 billion. At the same time, it is investing in its fixed and mobile networks to capitalise on 5G and demand for ultrafast connectivity.

BT also has a new CEO in Philip Jansen who, unlike BT leaders that have gone before, was not promoted from within. His chances of doing anything dramatic are slim, but he might still bring some fresh thinking to BT as he looks to put his own stamp on the company.

On Tuesday BT drew attention to an independent report that calculated the operator generates £1 in every £75 produced in the UK.

A company that can boast this, and which has shares changing hands for less than half the price they were three years ago, could prove an opportunity too tempting for someone, somewhere to pass on.