What’s up with… Qualcomm & BMW, SpaceX, Mistral AI & ASML

In today’s industry news roundup: Qualcomm and BMW shift up a gear with their new scalable automated driving platform; SpaceX acquires Echostar spectrum to strengthen Starlink’s direct-to-cell satellite network and enable faster, more reliable 5G coverage; ASML reportedly throws financial weight behind Mistral AI, Europe’s answer to OpenAI and Anthropic; and much more!

Qualcomm Technologies and BMW Group have unveiled Snapdragon Ride Pilot, a jointly developed automated driving (AD) platform designed to bring advanced driver assistance capabilities to production vehicles worldwide. Debuting in the new BMW iX3, the system combines Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Ride system-on-chips (SoCs) with a new automated driving software stack co-developed by the partners. The solution is engineered to scale across a wide spectrum of assisted and automated driving functions, from New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) requirements through to Level 2+ capabilities, such as highway and urban navigation on autopilot (NOA). Validated for deployment in 60 markets, the system is expected to expand its reach to more than 100 countries by 2026. Beyond BMW, it is now available to other automakers and Tier-1 suppliers as a turnkey solution. “This collaboration has enabled us to develop a cutting-edge driver assistance system, setting a new benchmark,” said Dr. Mihiar Ayoubi, senior vice president development driving experience, at BMW Group. The collaborative effort involved more than 1,400 engineers, with Qualcomm developing the perception stack, while the drive policy engine was co-created with BMW, allowing manufacturers to integrate their own custom policy layers or adopt the platform wholesale. The launch comes amid an increasingly competitive ADAS and automated driving landscape, where established automotive suppliers are jostling alongside semiconductor players. With Snapdragon Ride Pilot, Qualcomm aims to leverage its silicon and software ecosystem to position itself as a Tier-1 partner in its own right, offering automakers a scalable route to higher automation levels without the cost and complexity of developing bespoke platforms. “This is also a good day for Qualcomm, as BMW is a great proof point for the capability of the Snapdragon Ride,” noted tech sector analyst Richard Windsor in his latest Radio Free Mobile blog, “and I think it will gain more clients for the chip, although there may be some hesitance to take the driving stack as well.”

SpaceX has struck a purchase agreement with EchoStar, acquiring 50MHz of exclusive S-band spectrum in the US alongside global mobile satellite service (MSS) spectrum rights. The move provides a regulatory and technical foundation for the next generation of its Starlink direct-to-cell (D2C) constellation, which aims to eliminate mobile dead zones and deliver full 5G-grade connectivity via satellite. In January 2024, SpaceX began deploying Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities, leveraging its laser-linked, 8,000-strong LEO constellation to eliminate mobile dead zones. At the time, more than 90% of the earth remained uncovered by terrestrial service. Starlink says its direct-to-cell service now connects over six million users worldwide. The acquisition of EchoStar’s S-Band spectrum (known as AWS-4 and PCS-H), as well as its global MSS licences, represents a critical enabler for the operator’s next step. SpaceX plans to design and launch a new generation of satellites using proprietary silicon and advanced phased array antennas, allowing thousands of spatial beams and significantly higher throughput. The company claims these innovations will deliver as much as 20 times the performance of current spacecraft, and more than 100 times the overall system capacity. By combining its expanded spectrum rights with optimised 5G protocols, SpaceX intends to offer mobile operators an augmentation strategy, extending their terrestrial 5G networks into remote and underserved regions, and providing resilient coverage during emergencies. Read more.

Dutch chipmaking equipment company ASML will become the top shareholder in Mistral AI through a €1.3bn commitment to the French startup’s €1.7bn Series C funding round, according to a report by Reuters. (At the time of writing, neither ASML nor Mistral had commented publicly on the Reuters announcement). The deal would give ASML a board seat at Mistral AI and propel the Paris-based firm to a €10bn valuation, making it Europe’s most valuable AI company. For ASML, best known as the sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines required to manufacture cutting-edge semiconductors, the move represents a rare foray into software. By deepening ties with Mistral, ASML could further integrate advanced analytics and generative AI into its toolset, driving efficiency and opening avenues for new product lines. For Mistral AI, the deal offers deep-pocketed backing from one of Europe’s most strategically vital technology firms, complementing existing investors, such as Nvidia. Founded in 2023, Mistral AI has positioned itself as Europe’s answer to OpenAI and Anthropic, aiming to develop open-weight, sovereign AI models that reduce reliance on US and Chinese technology. A partnership with ASML would be a potent symbol of Europe’s desire to consolidate its strengths in both hardware and AI to remain competitive on the global stage. The investment comes as European policymakers intensify calls for digital sovereignty amid concerns that AI development risks becoming dominated by US firms. Mistral’s €10bn valuation underscores both the speed of capital flowing into AI and the strategic weight governments and industry alike are placing on local champions. Should the deal close as reported, it will mark a milestone in Europe’s bid to forge a vertically integrated ecosystem where chip innovation and AI leadership reinforce each other.

Nokia has announced a strategic partnership with Supermicro to deliver integrated datacentre networking solutions optimised for AI, high-performance computing (HPC) and cloud environments. The agreement aligns Supermicro’s 800G Ethernet switching hardware with Nokia’s Service Router Linux (SR Linux) network operating system and Event-Driven Automation (EDA) platform. The companies said the move addresses a pivotal moment for datacentres, as operators face the challenge of scaling infrastructure to meet the demands of AI and cloud workloads. By offering a pre-validated, turnkey package, Nokia and Supermicro claim customers will be able to reduce deployment timelines, streamline daily operations and lower overall costs. “This collaboration gives our customers more choice and flexibility in how they build their infrastructure,” said Cenly Chen, chief growth officer, senior vice president and managing director at Supermicro. “It strengthens our ability to deliver networked compute architectures for high-performance workloads, while simplifying orchestration and automation with a unified platform.” Vach Kompella, senior vice president and general manager of Nokia’s IP Networks Division, added that the partnership “gives us significantly greater reach into the enterprise market through Supermicro’s extensive channels and direct sales, aligning with our strategy to expand in cloud, HPC and AI-driven infrastructure.” By pooling Nokia’s software-driven automation with Supermicro’s established presence in compute and storage, the partnership aims to provide a fully integrated networking architecture positioned for the next wave of AI-driven datacentre transformation.

Vodafone has turned to Nomia to overhaul its management of tail spend – low-value, non-strategic procurement often overlooked in large organisations. The partnership with Vodafone Procure & Connect will see Nomia’s AI-enhanced platform deployed globally to increase efficiency, compliance and insight into fragmented supplier activity. While often neglected, analysts estimate that tail spend can account for 20% of total procurement outlay across thousands of small transactions. Industry studies show that actively managing this category can unlock hidden savings, improve data quality and consolidate supplier relationships. With Nomia, Vodafone expects greater consistency, resilience and control across its procurement operations. “For global organisations, tail spend isn’t just a procurement challenge, it’s a question of control,” said Nick Petheram, CEO of Nomia, adding that the partnership “enables Vodafone to drive innovation by tapping into specialist suppliers, uncovering new insights and making faster, smarter decisions.” Ninian Wilson, global supply chain director at Vodafone, added: “Tail spend can be fragmented and complex to manage. Nomia gives us the confidence that we’re managing it with the right level of oversight, compliance and governance.” Nomia will operate as an embedded extension of Vodafone’s team, combining AI speed with expert guidance to transform what is traditionally an inefficient procurement segment into a strategic asset.

Cerillion has signed two substantial follow-on contracts with a major European customer, adding £17.3m in new business to the £8m agreement announced in May 2025. The three deals together total £25.3m over an initial five-year term, representing one of the company’s largest commercial wins to date. All three contracts relate to the integration of a newly acquired Tier-1 customer base onto Cerillion’s existing BSS/OSS platform. The latest agreements include software licences, maintenance, managed services and access to Cerillion’s Evergreen programme for continual product updates. “This deepens and broadens our relationship with a strategically important customer,” said CEO Louis Hall. “It validates our product-centric approach, enabling clients to lower costs, boost efficiency and enhance user experience,” he added.

– The staff, TelecomTV