What’s up with… Qualcomm, Harmeen Mehta, Rogers

In today’s industry news roundup: Qualcomm is furthering its auto sector ambitions with a strategic investment in a German middleware vendor; BT’s former digital chief has landed a senior role at Equinix; private equity firm Blackstone pumps billions into Canadian operator Rogers Communications; and much more!

Munich, Germany-based connected car software developer Qorix has announced Qualcomm as a strategic minority investor (though it didn’t say how much the wireless chip giant invested or what stake it holds). The investment, made via Qualcomm Ventures, “further strengthens Qorix’s position as a leading provider of middleware solutions that accelerate the transition to software-defined vehicles (SDV),”noted the German firm. Adding the wireless chip vendor to its list of investors “enhances Qorix’s ability to drive innovation, scalability and performance in automotive software platforms,” it explained. The move builds on the recent announcement of a technology cooperation agreement between the two companies: As a result of the ongoing collaboration, Qorix’s middleware will be pre-integrated into Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis platforms, including the Snapdragon Ride Platform and Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. Qorix chairman Kishor Patil stated: “From the beginning, we have envisioned Qorix as a technology-driven company accelerating the transition to software-defined vehicles. Qualcomm’s investment further validates this vision and strengthens our ability to deliver best-in-class middleware solutions. With Qualcomm’s strong position in automotive hardware and its high-performance computing platforms, our middleware can now scale more efficiently, opening up new opportunities with leading OEMs.” Nakul Duggal, group general manager for automotive, industrial and cloud at Qualcomm, added: “Qorix has established itself as a key innovator in the software-defined vehicle landscape. By joining forces, we aim to unlock new opportunities for future-proof, interoperable and high-performance vehicle architectures. Our collaboration will drive the next generation of automotive software solutions and set new industry benchmarks.” The automotive sector is one of Qualcomm’s strategic focus areas and its revenues from the industry are growing: In its fiscal first quarter that ended 29 December, 2024, Qualcomm reported automotive product revenues of $961m, up by 61% year on year.

Six months after she was ousted from her high-ranking tech role at BT Group, Harmeen Mehta has emerged at datacentre and colocation giant Equinix as chief digital and innovation officer (the same job title she held at BT). “Harmeen is a visionary leader with a proven track record in digital transformation and innovation,” proclaimed Adaire Fox-Martin, CEO and president at Equinix. “Her experience in leading complex programmes and developing innovative solutions will equip us to better serve our customers and enhance experiences across the organisation. I look forward to her leadership in advancing innovation and value across our ecosystem,” added Fox-Martin. Mehta, who began her new job today (4 April), added: “With an eye on innovation, I look forward to leading Equinix’s transformational journey to deliver even greater opportunities for the thousands of customers that rely upon Equinix every day for their mission-critical digital infrastructure.” Prior to her almost four years at BT Group, which she joined in 2021, Mehta was global chief information officer and CEO of cloud and security business at India’s second-largest telco, Bharti Airtel.

Canadian operator Rogers Communications is to get a CAN$7bn (US$4.93bn) cash injection from private equity firm Blackstone, which will acquire a non-controlling interest in a new Canadian subsidiary of Rogers that will own a minor part of the network operator’s wireless infrastructure. Rogers will maintain full operational control of its network. “This strategic partnership demonstrates the confidence investors have in Rogers and in our world-class assets,” stated Tony Staffieri, president and CEO of Rogers Communications. “With this significant investment, we are executing on our commitment to de-lever our balance sheet,” he added.

Ten companies, including BT Group, CityFibre, Ericsson UK & Ireland, Sky, TalkTalk, Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone UK, have signed a UK Digital Connectivity Forum (DCF) letter that urges their suppliers to “adopt voluntary minimum standards as part of their efforts to reach climate goals”. According to the DCF, which is the primary advisory group to the UK government on digital connectivity, its members are “committed and determined to play an active and ambitious role in tackling carbon emissions, with the DCF’s State of the Industry Report finding that 75% of its surveyed members have already validated Science Based Targets. Supplier engagement is critical to advancing these goals. The report found that ‘purchased goods and services’ represented the largest source of Scope 3 emissions. As a result, a number of members of the DCF’s Climate and Sustainability Working Group have signed a joint letter to their suppliers that urges the adoption of voluntary minimum standards to reduce emissions in a simple and pragmatic way,” the forum added.

European towers firm Cellnex has reportedly started the process of selling a majority stake in its Swiss operations for as much as €2bn, according to Bloomberg, with infrastructure investor EQT reported to be a potential buyer.

