BT axes Digital chief Harmeen Mehta in top table revamp

Allison Kirkby, who took over as CEO at UK national operator BT Group in February this year, has shaken up her top table team in a move that sees the departure of chief digital and innovation officer Harmeen Mehta and the permanent creation of a new strategy role.

Tom Meakin, a former partner at consultancy McKinsey who joined BT Group in April as interim chief strategy and change officer, will take that role on a permanent basis from 1 November to help implement the new corporate strategy that Kirkby announced in May – see BT’s CEO unveils back-to-basics, UK-focused plan.

As part of that permanent appointment, Meakin will take on responsibility for innovation and strategic partnerships, for which Mehta, who joined the UK telco in 2021 when BT’s Digital unit was formed, has been responsible during the past three years. “By bringing together strategy, change, innovation and partnerships in one place, we will ensure everything we do helps us to deliver on our ambitions and work more effectively as one company,” stated the new strategy chief.

With Meakin taking on that part of the role, the Digital unit will now focus purely on the telco’s digital transformation programme. BT’s chief networks and security officer, Howard Watson, will become the temporary head of Digital, in addition to his existing responsibilities, until a new permanent replacement for Mehta is appointed.

“These changes are important steps towards simplifying BT Group and in providing more focus on our digital transformation,” stated Kirkby. “Tom has been a hugely valued member of my team since he joined earlier this year, and I am thrilled that he’s joining us permanently. Harmeen was instrumental in creating and running Digital and has built some great digital foundations, which will accelerate BT’s modernisation. I’d like to thank Harmeen for her energy and passion as leader of our Digital unit over the last three and a half years, and I wish her every future success for her next digital chapter,” added the CEO.

And now Mehta, who joined BT from India’s Bharti Airtel, is on the hunt for a new role after more than three years of revamping the UK telco’s IT platforms and forging partnerships with hyperscalers – see:

“Building Digital at BT has been an inspirational journey and I have enjoyed every moment of it,” stated Mehta, who recently talked to TelecomTV about BT’s cloud native and DevSecOps progress. “I wish the incredible team here continued success in their digital journey at BT Group,” she added.



- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV