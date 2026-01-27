Telefónica, Ericsson race into MWC CircuitX Showcase

Telefónica, NTT Data, Ericsson and Formula E are among the partners that will promote connectivity in motorsports as part of the GSMA’s CircuitX Showcase at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

CircuitX – which was launched at MWC25 – features technology demonstrations covering in-race data, live broadcast, tele-driven cars, drone security and AR/VR (augmented/virtual reality) fan experiences all taking place live during the Sunday of MWC from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Demonstrations will then feature on stage at the Fira showgrounds.

The showcase will feature leading motorsport teams and their partners demonstrating real-time in-race telemetry, live 5G broadcasts and the use of drones. It will also feature an immersive reality fan experience.

Telefónica will provide the 5G connectivity backbone enabling all of the demos to run across the CircuitX and MWC showcase, with Ericsson contributing to a live 5G network, while NTT Data will provide AI applications that boost operations and safety.

Other partners announced by the GSMA include Al Kamel supported by Semtech & Domo Broadcast Systems, Barcelona Drone Center, Elmo, Into Reality, MatSing and Prospeed.

John Hoffman, CEO of the organisation that runs the MWC event, GSMA Ltd, stated: “CircuitX is more than a showcase; it’s a blueprint for the future of connected experiences. By integrating mobile technology into motorsport and entertainment, GSMA and its partners aim to set new standards for safety, efficiency and fan engagement. MWC26 Barcelona provides the perfect stage to demonstrate these groundbreaking innovations, bringing together the global tech community to witness first-hand how interoperability with emerging technologies, such as satellites and drones, can be realised. This reinforces the pivotal role of mobile connectivity as a catalyst for ongoing innovation.”

CircuitX is a three-year project covering five core areas: Travel and navigation; security and safety; fan movement; fan experience; and race telemetry.

