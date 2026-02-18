Cubic joins 5GAA board, shares its AI aspirations

Cubic3 has joined the board of the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) in a move that the Irish Software-defined vehicle (SDV) solutions specialist believes will strengthen its role in “driving technology innovation for software-defined vehicles alongside the world’s leading automakers” and position it to play a key role in the development of AI solutions for the sector.

“As vehicles become increasingly software-defined, 5GAA plays a critical role in aligning automotive, mobile network and technology leaders around the standards and technologies required to support next-generation vehicle platforms and connected services,” noted Cubic3 in this announcement.

Gerry McQuaid, a member of Cubic3’s management board, will represent the Irish company on the 5GAA Board, while André Schlufter, the vendor’s director of automotive connectivity innovation, will be appointed to the board of directors in a supporting capacity.

“Joining the 5GAA Board marks an important step for Cubic3 and reflects our alignment with the world’s leading OEMs,” noted McQuaid. “As vehicles become software-defined, innovation must be shaped collaboratively across the industry. We are excited to extend our participation in 5GAA to active Board membership, collaborating with world-leading automakers, mobile network operators and technology companies, and contributing our expertise in scalable, automotive-grade connectivity and services to support the next phase of software-defined vehicle innovation.”

And according to Cubic3, the move strengthens its “long-term AI strategy, helping OEMs unlock greater value from connected vehicles – from predictive maintenance and driver analytics to EV charging optimisation and machine learning. Through deeper industry collaboration, Cubic3 aims to become the AI orchestration layer for software-defined vehicles, enabling new services and smarter, data-driven decisions,” the vendor noted.

It comes just weeks after Cubic3 announced that its chief operating officer Shane Sorohan had taken on the role of CEO to advance the next phase of the company’s growth and global expansion and to embed “AI-led innovation at the heart of its strategy”.

Christoph Voigt, 5GAA chairman, noted: “Cubic3 brings strong expertise in delivering automotive-grade connectivity solutions at scale, and its active participation at the Board level will further strengthen our cross-industry collaboration. Together with our members, we look forward to working with Cubic3 to advance the technologies and standards that will enable the next generation of connected mobility.”

The 5GAA membership comprises more than 100 organisations across the automotive, technology, and telecom sectors, including automotive manufacturers, tier-1 suppliers, chipset and communication networking system providers, mobile operators and infrastructure vendors.

