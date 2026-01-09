Mitsubishi accelerates in-car connectivity with AT&T deal

Car maker Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) has partnered with AT&T to bring 5G connectivity to its 2026 range of Outlander SUVs in the US.

AT&T’s 5G network will be embedded into all 2026 Outlander cars, enabling real-time navigation, infotainment and over-the-air (OTA) updates for the vehicles.

“Our relationship with Mitsubishi Motors reflects a shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Matt Harden, VP of connected solutions at AT&T. “Together we’re elevating the experience by combining advanced networking with flexible, future-ready services that grow with customer needs,” he added in this announcement.

The agreement could just be the start of a wider partnership for the two firms, with Mitsubishi planning to initially roll out the 5G service to Outlanders, with additional models and trim levels to follow, according to the Japanese car maker.

“At Mitsubishi Motors, our goal is to create a transformative, personalised experience for every driver,” stated Bryan Arnett, MMNA’s director of digital product strategy. “Working with AT&T – an industry leader in automotive connectivity – ensures our focus on exceeding customers’ expectations will be delivered through next-generation technology that redefines the connected vehicle.”

AT&T already provides connectivity services to more than 60 automotive brands, including Toyota North America (announced in October 2025). It also claims its network covers more roads than any other carrier across US highways, state highways and other main roads.

The connected vehicle sector is regarded as a major opportunity across the industry, as cars become smarter, requiring more robust connectivity, and in-car entertainment (infotainment) grows. Hear more about this at the 2025 DSP Leaders World Forum, from speakers including Jaguar Land Rover, the 5GAA and Wind River.

- James Pearce, Editor, TelecomTV