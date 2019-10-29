AT&T's acquisition pledge will be sorely tested

As it stands though, AT&T's announcement has gone down well with Elliott.

"We commend AT&T for the positive steps announced today, which will create substantial and enduring shareholder value at one of America’s greatest companies," said a statement from Elliott partner Jesse Cohn and associate portfolio manager Marc Steinberg.

"We have closely evaluated the company's three-year plan and support the steps toward a faster-growing, more profitable, focused and shareholder-friendly company," they said.

As well as promising not to go spending billions of dollars on other companies, the telco has also set several other crowd-pleasing targets. They include but are not limited to:

Revenue growth of 1-2 percent per year

Adjusted EBITDA expansion of 200 basis points between 2019 and 2022

Paying off 100 percent of the acquisition debt from the Time Warner deal

Modest annual dividend increases

Free cash flow of $30 billion-$32 billion by 2022

In addition, AT&T said two directors will retire over the next 18 months, and it promises they will be replaced with people whose skills are aligned with its strategic objectives.

Earlier this month, when AT&T agreed to sell its Puerto Rico and Virgin Island ops, we noted that it was too early to make any link between the deal and Elliott's recent investment in the telco, an investment aimed at driving shareholder returns by, among other things, asset sales.

Fast forward less than three weeks, and AT&T's three-year plan certainly shows that it has been listening to Elliott; a fact confirmed by the man at the top.

"The objectives we have outlined today have been central to our plans for many months, even before we closed our acquisition of Time Warner. But, as you would expect, our thinking has also benefited from our engagement with our owners, including Elliott Management," said AT&T chief Randall Stephenson.

"I've found our engagement with Elliott to be constructive and helpful, and I look forward to continuing those conversations," he continued. "These are smart people who very much appreciate the opportunity we have to create tremendous shareholder value."