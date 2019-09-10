Activist investor lays bare AT&T's expensive DSP strategy

AT&T's bid to transform itself from a traditional telco into a DSP will come under even greater scrutiny, after activist investor Elliott Management took a $3.2 billion stake in the company and laid out a detailed plan to boost its share price.

Under its 'Activating AT&T' plan, Elliott argues that AT&T has wasted too much time and money on companies that distract from its core mission. As such, it needs to knock that on the head, carry out strategic and operational reviews, and make some divestitures.

Elliott also wants to overhaul management, adding directors with specific domain expertise to the board, and creating a subset of directors tasked with overseeing the aforementioned strategic and operational reviews. It also proposed a formal capital allocation framework that will force AT&T to make firm commitments regarding how it does and does not spend money – unsurprisingly, it thinks further M&As should be ruled out completely.

What's more, the investor has also identified around $10 billion worth of savings that can be made across the business.

"Beginning the decade as a pure-play telecom company with leading wireless and wireline franchises, AT&T has transformed itself into a sprawling collection of businesses battling well-funded competitors, in new markets, with different regulations, and saddled with the financial repercussions of its choices," Elliott said.

AT&T acknowledged Elliott's plan and made the usual noises about looking forward to engaging with its new investor. However, it also insisted that its portfolio of assets, spanning communications, media and entertainment, "is the foundation for significant value creation."

AT&T is by no means the only telco chasing the DSP dream. But it is noteworthy for the eye-watering amount of money it has put into it so far.