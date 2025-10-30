Dutch telcos launch security APIs

Dutch mobile operators KPN, Odido and Vodafone Netherlands, in partnership with the GSMA Open Gateway initiative and mobile operator association Vereniging Coin, have announced the coordinated launch of Camara-based API security services aimed at strengthening digital security and tackling online fraud across the Netherlands.

Recent research by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance shows that one in seven Dutch citizens fell victim to fraud in 2024 at a collective cost of €1.75bn, according to the GSMA.

To combat that trend, the telco trio, which are the country’s infrastructure-based mobile operators, are all launching API solutions, including Number Verification and KYC [know your customer] Match – available to application developers and communications platform as a service (CPaaS) specialists via partners – that make it possible to securely, quickly and easily verify users' identities when logging in, or carrying out transactions via mobile devices.

“These services protect customers and help banks, e-commerce platforms and other digital service providers to combat fraud more efficiently and effectively,” noted the GSMA. “With the launch of Camara-based API security services, KPN, Odido, and Vodafone are taking an important step towards a standardised and trusted digital ecosystem, one built on collaboration and innovation to combat the growing challenge of digital fraud,” it added.

Henry Calvert, the GSMA’s head of networks, noted: “Digital scams and fraudulent attacks are a growing problem that, if left unchecked, can cause further harm to mobile users and erode their trust in digital commerce. This is an important collaborative initiative by the Dutch telecoms industry, banks and online retailers, using the intelligence of mobile networks to help reduce cybercrime.”

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV