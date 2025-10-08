Camara Project’s latest drop boasts 60 network APIs

The Camara Project, the Linux Foundation’s open-source telco API alliance, has announced the third ‘meta’ release of its network APIs, which are becoming the de facto standard for telcos seeking to expose their network assets and engage with application developers.

The new release now brings the total number of Camara APIs to 60.

The release “delivers expanded API coverage, hardened security profiles and a conformance programme designed to accelerate operator deployment and partner integration,” noted the Linux Foundation, which also provided details to show just how support for the collaborative initiative has grown across the telecom ecosystem (more on that later).

The new release delivers stable “production-ready APIs”, such as OTP (one-time password), Number Verification, SIM Swap, Verified Caller, Quality-on-Demand and Simple Edge Discovery, along with “aligned documentation, test harnesses, and implementation guidance so that developers can build once and deploy with confidence across participating operators and regions,” added the Linux Foundation in this announcement.

The new release marks “a major step forward in creating a consistent, interoperable developer experience across mobile and fixed networks worldwide,” added the open-source industry body.

The Camara Project, which only officially launched in early 2022 with 22 partners and support from the GSMA, is proving to be increasingly influential with telcos, which are seizing the opportunities offered by a uniform approach to network exposure. The growing popularity of its APIs is being helped by support from the GSMA’s Open Gateway initiative (which is now supported by more than 79 mobile operator groups representing 291 networks) and the TM Forum, as well as multiple Camara-supportive network API aggregation efforts, such as those from joint venture Aduna, Nokia (with its Network Exposure Platform) and others, including Proximus Global, which this week unveiled its global network API aggregation platform, dubbed Konera.

The Camara Project now has more than 1,300 contributors from 476 organisations, five working groups, has released 60 APIs, and boasts 45 sandbox API repositories and 15 incubating API repositories.

The 60 APIs comprise 10 stable APIs, 27 that have been updated since the Spring25 meta release, and 23 initial APIs. “The community is committed to delivering twice-yearly updates to vetted APIs so network operators can plan deployments within their networks,” noted the Linux Foundation. “Additionally, API users can be confident in getting the latest and most stable versions from their network operators and API providers,” it added.

Nathan Rader, governing board chair of Camara and VP of capability and exposure at Deutsche Telekom, stated: “The Camara community continues to deliver on its promise of building a truly open, global API ecosystem. With this latest meta release, we’re not only advancing the maturity and stability of our APIs but also strengthening alignment with global initiatives like GSMA Open Gateway and TM Forum. This progress reflects the dedication of our contributors and partners to ensure developers, operators and enterprises alike benefit from consistent, interoperable access to network capabilities worldwide.”

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV