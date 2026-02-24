SKT envisages 6G era AI-native telco operations

Self-styled ‘AI company’ SK Telecom, which has been sharing its views on the development of next-generation cellular technology for a few years already, has just released its latest 6G whitepaper which, as you might expect, has a strong AI angle.

Having already focused on the underlying technology and infrastructure trends associated with early R&D and standards processes in its previous documents, SKT has dubbed its latest 6G whitepaper ATHENA, which stands for:

AI native – integration of artificial intelligence throughout the network

Trust – adoption of zero-trust security principles

Hyper-connectivity – seamless connections across diverse devices and environments Experience – customer-centric innovation and enhanced user experience

opeN – openness through open-source technologies and collaborative ecosystems

Agility – flexible and cloud-native network operations.

It outlines “SKT’s mid- to long-term network evolution strategy to accelerate AI convergence, expand services, such as humanoid robots and satellite communications, address advanced security threats, and shift network operation paradigms. The goal is to enhance operational efficiency, innovate customer experience and achieve network monetisation in a rapidly changing communications environment,” noted the operator in this announcement.

As is now becoming the norm, SKT divides its attention between the key topics of AI for network, which “enables real-time data analysis and AI-based decision-making for self-optimising networks” and network for AI, which focuses on optimising networks to efficiently support AI services.

SKT has identified AI native, zero trust, ubiquitous, open, and cloud native as its key pillars for 6G, and aims to “maximise customer experience through a customer-centric network evolution vision that prioritises fault prevention, security and quality in response to diverse devices and new service environments.” That security element is particularly key, given that SKT last year suffered a catastrophic security breach that impacted its financials, strategy and management team – see Cyber gloom for SK Telecom, KT.

“The security paradigm will be strengthened under the zero-trust principle, and the infrastructure will evolve into a converged platform not tied to specific generations or technologies, such as 5G, 6G or satellite communications,” according to SKT.

“An open ecosystem will be pursued through general-purpose hardware and open source-based technologies,” it added, noting that it envisages an “expansion of virtualisation in networks for flexible resource utilisation and a vision to prioritise customer needs to enhance customer experience.”

As for AI, SKT plans to “gradually apply AI- and cloud-based intelligence and automation across all network domains. The radio access network will evolve into a structure capable of AI-based autonomous optimisation through virtualisation and open interfaces. The core and transport networks are expected to advance toward enhanced automation and efficient control using AI in a cloud-native environment. The network data platform will expand its role as a key platform for creating AI-based services and customer value using network data,” stated SKT.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV