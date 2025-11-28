Europe’s sovereign cloud cheerleaders have their work cut out

In case you missed it, there’s a massive effort right now to light a (new) fire underneath Europe’s sovereign tech/cloud/AI/digital services sector, exemplified by the recent formation of the European Sovereign Tech Industry Alliance (ESTIA) and the associated call to action by a dozen European companies headed up by two of the region’s biggest telcos – see CEOs of DT and Orange issue digital sovereignty call to action.

And we’ll come back to that alliance’s ‘pledge’ statement in a moment… First, though, some of the latest developments.

The sovereign tech trend is global – see Indigenous tech fuels BSNL’s revival from India, for example – but in Europe alone there has been a ramp up in activity in recent weeks and months. Just in the past few days: Belgian telco Proximus teamed up with France’s Mistral AI to develop AI services for European users underpinned by “sovereign infrastructure” with the aim of offering AI “made in and for Europe”; French firms Bouygues Telecom and Prisme.ai announced the development of an agentic AI platform for the telco that “serves performance, transparency and European sovereignty”; and Veon and MeetKai struck a “strategic sovereign partnership” to develop and train next-generation large language models (LLMs) that will enable the deployment of local-language agentic AI services across Veon’s operating markets.

In addition, giant German software firm SAP announced “the next stage of its vision for European digital sovereignty with the launch of EU AI Cloud.” This, the company says, is a “sovereign AI and cloud offering designed for Europe. SAP now offers a truly full-stack sovereign cloud offering, empowering customers to select the right level of sovereignty and deployment for their needs, whether in SAP’s own datacentres, on trusted European infrastructure or as a fully managed solution on-site. EU AI Cloud supports EU data residency and full sovereignty, helping ensure that every organisation can meet its unique regulatory and operational requirements.”

That offer is likely to get some traction, especially as it’s from SAP, which is the region’s largest indigenous cloud services provider but the only European company that featured in Synergy Research Group’s list of the top-20 cloud services providers in the third-quarter of this year. And it’s not near the top of the pile. As the chart, below, shows, there are no European companies in the top eight – SAP is one of the ‘Others’ and is one of a group of firms that have a global market share of around 1%.