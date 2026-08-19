ANTA builds momentum with seven new partners

The AI-Native Telco Accelerator (ANTA) has announced seven new partners over the past two months, as the global initiative continues to build momentum in advancing AI-native networks and operations.

Four communications service providers – Vodafone, SLT-Mobitel, Mettel and Fastweb – have joined the ANTA community, alongside key technology innovators Amdocs and Rakuten Symphony, and open-source community The Linux Foundation.

ANTA was launched by TelecomTV earlier this year in collaboration with leading operators and technology partners. It offers an independent platform where the telecom industry can collaborate on the practical challenges and opportunities presented by becoming AI native. Leveraging original research, benchmarking, executive events and thought leadership, alongside a community of industry leaders, ANTA aims to help operators move beyond AI experimentation and towards deployment at scale.

“Our vision for ANTA has always been to create a neutral industry forum where operators, technology providers and the wider telecom ecosystem can work together to share knowledge and experience to accelerate AI adoption,” said Guy Daniels, chief strategy officer at TelecomTV. “The addition of Vodafone, SLT-Mobitel, Mettel, Fastweb, Amdocs, Rakuten Symphony and The Linux Foundation demonstrates the growing appetite across the industry for collaboration, shared learning and practical action as telecoms enters the AI-native era.”

The ANTA community already includes some of the industry’s biggest names, such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, NTT Docomo, Rakuten Mobile and Axiata, alongside technology leaders such as Totogi and Wind River, and industry organisations including the GSMA, ETSI, TM Forum, and the NGMN Alliance.

Partners are already contributing to discussions that are helping to shape what it means to become AI native by sharing best practice, taking part in industry research, participating in executive discussions, and supporting the development of the bi-annual AI-Native Telco Index, which benchmarks operator progress in their AI-native transformation journeys.

As the organisation grows, ANTA will expand its programme of research, webinars, roundtables and flagship events, as it creates new opportunities for industry collaboration.

“Every new organisation that joins ANTA adds another perspective, another set of experiences and another opportunity for the industry to learn together,” added TelecomTV CEO and co-founder Sean Carr. “We’re delighted to welcome these new partners and look forward to working with them as we help shape the future of AI-native telecommunications.”

For more information about ANTA and to join the community, visit www.telecomtv.com/anta.

- James Pearce, Contributing Editor, TelecomTV