Takeaways from MWC19: Telcos losing their grip on AI

We are in danger of losing our grip on AI. Not the technology – the machines aren't imminently going to enslave and destroy humanity – but the meaning of the term itself.

A cursory look at all the announcements immediately before, during and after Mobile World Congress would have you believe that almost every telco and vendor has some skin in the AI game.

You can see the appeal, given the hype around AI at the moment, and there is doubtless some pressure to de-stigmatise the term, given the aforementioned connotations of human enslavement and destruction that come with it.

Ericsson drew attention to several telco customers that are piloting its AI technology in their network operations. They include Mobily in Saudi Arabia, Telecom Egypt, and India's Bharti Airtel. It also announced an AI-powered network operations deal with Telefonica.

AI is seen as a vitally important element when it comes to operators coping with the increasing complexity in their networks – driven by NFV, SDN, and mobile edge computing (MEC) – and the growing diversity in connected devices, thanks to IoT.

Striking a similar note, ZTE showed off CloudStudio, which uses AI to help telcos to deploy and operate network slices.

Meanwhile one of Huawei's many announcements at the show was the launch of its SoftCOM AI portfolio, which aims to advance the deployment of autonomous driving networks. It also unveiled plans to make Singapore a regional hub for its Huawei Cloud AI solutions.

Qualcomm was keen to highlight the uptake of its AI Engine by flagship smartphone makers. It enables various fancy features like facial recognition, or being able to identify phone numbers and email addresses from things like business cards or flyers.

The GSMA didn't hold anything back either. It went with 'Intelligent Connectivity' as the underlying theme for this year's show, and released an accompanying report ahead of MWC subtly-titled, Intelligent Connectivity:How the combination of 5G, AI, big data and IoT is set to change everything.