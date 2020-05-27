Orange’s ‘test and learn’ approach to AI

Orange is “taking a test and learn approach” to using artificial intelligence (AI) tools in its network operations, according to Steve Jarrett, SVP of Data and AI at the international operator.

“AI today feels like the Internet did in 1995 – we know there is massive potential but the tools are quite immature but there is amazing innovation and there will be many unexpected developments. We are very use-case centric. When we see things that work well, we scale,” added Jarrett during a recent online briefing for industry analysts and media.

Orange is already using AI in a number of ways to run its networks more efficiently, to save opex and, in turn, provide a better service to customers. In the first of this two-part look at how Orange is using AI, we looked at how mobile capex planning, FTTH opex management and wholesale voice fraud prevention are all being enhanced using AI tools. (See How Orange puts AI to good use in its network operations Pt. 1)

But there are further use cases.