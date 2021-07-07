Nokia, Huawei, VMware lead $4B+ network automation software market: Report

To see which companies fall into these categories, see this Appledore blog.

This taxonomy “offers a clearer view of what CSPs are actually spending on, and to what end,” notes the Appledore team, which has decades of experience in tracking, analyzing and working in the telecoms software market. In addition, the analysis of the software market has focused on “where it is going (disaggregated), rather than where it has been (integrated functional siloes),” so providing a more relevant view of what is normally referred to as the OSS market.

They key takeaway from the report is that “automation is now the dominant driver of CSP spend on software” in a market that has been transformed by a shift towards more cloud-oriented architectures and operational efficiencies. “While RoI based on cost savings remains an important factor, it is a secondary factor in buying decisions – CSPs are more interested in how new software spend will deliver greater automation,” note the report’s authors.

That in turn is leading to a shift in procurement decision-making, and while network equipment providers (NEPs) dominate the leading market share positions, that position is under threat: That VMware is the third largest supplier, with a market share of 9% in what is a very fragmented market, is “an indicator of the structural transformation” in the sector, according to Appledore.

For the time being, though, the big NEPs dominate the high end of the market share rankings, with Ericsson, Cisco and Ciena lining up after VMware, with IBM/Red Hat taking seventh position with a 5.7% market share in 2020.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV