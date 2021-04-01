Intelligent Automation: How to smarten up the network block-by-block

Intelligent Automation is the way ahead for Communications Service Providers. Having spent decades obsessing over how much more speed and capacity could be teased out of ‘the network’ by applying new technologies, the rising industry view is that, right now, there’s more value, more bang for the buck, to be realised by getting the technology to do things for itself. Then, while it’s busy making data streams faster and more deterministic, network management more automated, energy consumption lower, human intervention less necessary, and opex much lower, the intelligence engines will also be able to gather and process network data to look after important aspects of the ‘business: things like customer experience management; fraud management ….. and perhaps most importantly, to help identify new Digital Service Provider opportunities.

So the question is - if all this pans out, how much will ‘Intelligent Automation’ actually be worth to a CSP? ‘How long is a piece of fibre’ answers won’t suffice.

Nokia, together with London-based STL Partners say they’ve done the research and run the data, producing an extensive report which reveals that CSPs with an average revenue of $15 billion could generate an equivalent of 5.7% in annual value by applying intelligent automation to facets of their business and operations, such as network and service operations, customer care, marketing and sales, and fraud protection.

Meanwhile Nokia and STL opinion surveys reveal that CSP executives are on-board with the financial importance of incorporating intelligent automation into network management infrastructure.

Of the CSP execs surveyed, over 40% feel they have a clear automation strategy and over 70% noted that they currently also have a strategy to grow revenues from services that extend beyond connectivity and that they see automation as integral to delivering these services.

“Automation is no longer a nice to have – it is essential. By incorporating intelligent automation, operators can not only better manage operational complexities, but can unlock revenue streams from new use cases across consumer and enterprise,” says Hamdy Farid, Cloud and Network Services Head of Applications at Nokia,

However Nokia’s survey reveals that there’s a long way to go. Despite the apparent enthusiasm, Fewer than 10% of the operators surveyed say they’re fully automated in any single network or service domain - the majority say they’re still in the mid-stages of automation. Importantly very few have achieved automation that spans multiple domains and therefore achieves the inter-process operation that’s going to be key to maximising CSP ROI on Intelligent automation efforts.

How to proceed

Nokia and STL use the report to outline what they describe as a building block approach to automation. STL points out that while rules-based automation has been around for decades and is well embedded, AI is at a more nascent stage with implementations in small pockets or proofs of concept (POC). So “automation” is an umbrella term encapsulating rules-based automation and AI and ML assisted automation.

So CSPs should adopt an incremental, use case-focused approach: defining and segmenting a key strategic focus area into practical and manageable blocks rather than embarking on a lengthy, all encompassing digital transformation programme.

Operators should instead identify opportunities for automation in standalone use cases and then group these into domains to form the building blocks. This use-case by use-case basis allows them to explore and understand how the technologies interact, but, warns STL, beware of constructing silos - when defining domains, operators must carefully consider how one domain will interface with another, as domain-to-domain interfaces are typically the most challenging part of the job.

While operators have typically taken a monolithic approach to building applications in the past, there are clear benefits to building applications with microservices instead, says the report. By leveraging cloud-native microservices and containers, operators can develop use cases as smaller, autonomous services, which can then be aggregated and scaled into working applications with greater speed and agility. A loosely coupled system gives operators greater control and reduces costs.