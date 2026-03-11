UK underpins its ‘Plan for Space’ with £500m investment pledge

Not wanting to be left behind on terra firma, the UK government, determined to boldly go where no split-infinitive has gone before, has allocated £500m for investment in the British space industry while it mulls what to include in its upcoming ‘Plan for Space’.

The investment will be used to support “high-growth technologies” and help enable “British space companies to scale globally and compete on the international stage”.

The initiative is not lacking in ambition, but the comparatively small sum of money should really be regarded as seed money from which to cultivate a long-term financially sustainable UK space policy.

The simple reality is that making the UK a major international player in the space sector will take a bit more than half a billion quid. Indeed, it is peanuts, but nevertheless, it’s a start, especially as the new package is quite separate from the £1.7bn that was committed by the UK government to European Space Agency (ESA) programmes in November 2025.

Speaking at the recent Space-Comm Expo Europe event in London, the UK’s space minister, Liz Lloyd, set out the government’s strategic goal of making Britain a “competitive, agile space power” by supporting the development and growth of the national space sector. Currently, UK space companies employ some 55,000 personnel and the new funding will help support developments in satellite comms, in-orbit servicing and manufacturing (ISAM), launch capabilities and “space domain awareness” (SDA), which is the comprehensive identification, characterisation and understanding of all artificial objects (including satellites and burgeoning amounts of debris) and environmental factors, such as “space weather” in Earth’s orbit. SDA enables safety, collision avoidance and threat identification for both civil and military operators and involves the tracking of hundreds of thousands of objects, from low-earth orbit (LEO) to geostationary spacecraft and everything in between, to mitigate risks and support national security.

As far as key allocations are concerned, the most “substantial funding” will go towards civil ISAM capabilities, the National Space Operations Centre, the Connectivity in Low-Earth Orbit (C-LEO) programme, the National Space Innovation Programme, and the ‘Unlocking Space’ initiative, while “additional funds” will go to “regional clusters” and Scottish infrastructure.

ISAM capabilities refer to a suite of robotic and autonomous technologies able to operate in space to extend the lifespan of satellites, build infrastructure and manufacture materials in orbit. It is hoped that such proficiencies will enable space operations to mutate from a ‘one-and-done’ model to a sustainable ecosystem. ISAM initiatives will be allocated a total of £105m in funding. The UK government defines ISAM as “an emerging market where the UK has a strong competitive edge and opportunities to deliver significant commercial returns and strengthen national resilience”.

The UK National Space Operations Centre (NSpOC), a joint civil-military hub that monitors space activity on a round-the-clock basis and works to protect national interests from threats, risks and hazards, will get £85m. It combines capabilities from the UK Space Agency, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Met Office (the UK’s national meteorological service since 1854) to manage satellite safety, space surveillance and debris tracking. Of that sum, £40m will go towards building a new “ground‑based sensing network”.

The UK Space Agency (UKSA)’s C-LEO programme will provide “up to” £160m of funding between now and 2030 to UK companies and research labs to develop innovative satellite communications (satcom) technologies. It will initially receive £80m to “help support British businesses to develop smarter satellites, advanced hardware and AI-enabled data delivery” because “the government recognises satcoms as vital to the national interest” and notes that the commercial satcom market is undergoing fundamental market evolution (driven, of course, by the likes of Elon Musk’s Starlink). Thus, the C-LEO initiative is designed to ensure that the UK space sector will be able to compete in the rapidly growing global market of LEO constellations. The improved funding will support the development of smarter satellites with better hardware, the application of AI to make data delivery faster and improved connections between satellites to create interconnected networks.

The National Space Innovation Programme (NSIP) is another UKSA initiative that will provide co-funded grants to support “high-risk, high-reward” research and development projects in the UK space sector and aims to accelerate innovative space technologies, applications, and services, covering areas such as in-orbit manufacturing, satcom and Earth observation. The NSIP will receive £65m “to accelerate breakthrough technologies and boost commercialisation.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Unlocking Space’ initiative is a suite of UKSA programmes designed to boost the domestic space sector and increase the use of satellite technologies across the economy. It focuses on three key areas: Driving adoption of satellite data in government services; encouraging commercial use by non-space businesses (especially in finance and logistics); and stimulating private investment to support the growth of British space companies. It has been allocated £40m “to drive market demand for space technology, develop national security capabilities and attract private investment to support the scale up of UK firms.”

Other bodies and initiatives will get lesser and varying amounts of government money. For example, some £37m is to be devoted to the development of “space clusters” – the money will go towards “building on local strengths and ensuring the benefits of space reach every corner of the UK.” However, none of the potential beneficiaries have yet been publicly identified.

Elsewhere, £20m will go to “accelerate spaceport infrastructure development” in Scotland. Indeed, the UK government is keen to capitalise on the “geographic advantage of UK spaceports”. In November 2025, it committed £162m to the European Space Agency launch programmes, primarily through the European Launcher Challenge, a programme to foster new, commercial and sovereign launch services. The purpose is to enable reliable, cost-effective and competitive access to space for European developers of small-to-medium orbital launch vehicles, both under test-bed conditions and for operational launches and by doing so, to reduce European reliance on overseas providers of space technologies, hardware and software.

This is the funding plan, but first the UK government needs to get its ducks in a row. The UKSA, which is playing such an important role will, in effect, be subsumed into the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), of which it is currently an executive agency. The rationale for that move is that it will streamline policy, reduce bureaucracy, and strengthen the UK’s position as a major champion of science and technology.

The claim is that the reorganisation will “bring technical space expertise closer to central government” with a full and coordinated ‘Plan for Space’ to follow at some, as yet, undefined point in the future though, according to the Space minister it will be revealed before the end of this year. Apparently, this will set out in detail how government departments will work together to deliver the nation’s space priorities over the coming years. We’ll see how that pans out.

