TM Forum joins the space race

As increasing numbers of telcos hook up with satellite operators to expand their service coverage opportunities, trade group TM Forum has unveiled plans to develop a new Open Digital Architecture (ODA) for Satellite project.

Satellite has been one of the fastest-growing areas of telecom over the past year, with multiple operators launching or announcing new direct-to-device (D2D) services, and the likes of SpaceX’s Starlink and AST Spacemobile signing up numerous telco partners to use their non-terrestrial network (NTN) services.

Due to the “multibillion-dollar market opportunity” offered by satellite-enabled services, TM Forum is expanding its ODA – which provides a shared architecture that can support automation, intelligence and governance for telcos – to include satellites.

The ODA for Satellite project will look to standardise how systems connect and operate in order to enable seamless multi-orbit service delivery, faster integration, enhanced customer value and scalable growth between traditional telcos, satellite providers and the wider ecosystem.

“The ODA for Satellite project marks a new maturity in our ODA evolution and a call to action for the telco industry,” stated Willie Stegmann, executive VP for composable IT and ecosystems at TM Forum. “With this initiative, we’re overcoming challenges and unlocking avenues for growth for satellite providers and terrestrial operators to seize the opportunity before operating models, customer ownership and value chains are defined elsewhere,” he added.

Earlier this year, Virgin Media O2 became the first UK operator to switch on D2D satellite services for customers. In the US, T-Mobile US launched its service T-Satellite in partnership with Starlink last year, as operators across the globe look to expand coverage and services through satellite partnerships. Meanwhile US operators have signed up to a three-way joint venture to stave off direct competition from satellite providers.

Sixteen partners are already involved in the TM Forum project. They are Airbus, Amartus, Cerillion, CGI, Covalense Digital, Digital Route, Gauvi, Huawei, Levio, Netcracker, Rakuten, Sutherland, TCS, Telekom Deutschland GmbH, Terrestar Solutions and Vodacom.

“Satellite technology presents significant opportunities to complement terrestrial networks, helping extend connectivity to remote areas and support specialised use cases. Realising these opportunities at scale requires greater interoperability and simpler integration across the ecosystem,” said Dr Ryan van den Bergh, managing executive of group technology strategy, architecture, spectrum and assurance at Vodacom.

“We have long relied on TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture to drive interoperability and agility across our networks, and we are now exploring how these principles can support collaboration between terrestrial and non-terrestrial network providers,” he added.

TM Forum, which also this week shared its views on the sovereign AI opportunity for telcos, said it plans to demonstrate ODA for Satellite at the upcoming DTW Ignite 2026 in Copenhagen.

- James Pearce, Contributing Editor, TelecomTV