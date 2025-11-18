KDDI strikes D2D roaming deal with T-Mobile US

Japan’s KDDI and T-Mobile US have added another feather to their direct-to-device (D2D) caps by striking what appears to be the world’s first D2D roaming agreement.

Both operators have launched D2D services (aka satellite-to-smartphone) in partnership with low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite operator Starlink, part of Elon Musk’s SpaceX organisation.

KDDI launched its initial au Starlink service in April this year with a messaging option and added data applications in September.

T-Mobile US launched its service, now called T-Satellite, in February and enhanced its service with multiple data applications in early October.

Now KDDI has announced (in Japanese) that its D2D users can continue to use that service, which enables mobile connectivity when a user is beyond the coverage of a terrestrial cellular network (“as long as the sky is visible”) and in the US, thanks to a roaming agreement with T-Mobile US.

“By providing service in T-Mobile’s Starlink coverage area, satellite communications become possible in both Japan and the United States, allowing you to share your inspiring experiences with photos, even at tourist spots far from urban areas, such as the Grand Canyon,” it suggested. “In addition, in emergencies in areas without coverage, you can share your current location and send and receive text messages. Through partnerships that extend beyond Japan, KDDI supports the challenges of people travelling around the world,” added KDDI.

No doubt further such announcements will be made as more mobile operators switch on their Starlink-enabled D2D services, but it is likely to be a while yet before international D2D roaming is offered via other D2D-enabled satellite constellations, such as AST SpaceMobile and Skylo, with Skylo about to provision an initial D2D service for Orange.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV