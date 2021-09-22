Iliad makes a €1.53 billion play for UPC Poland

Iliad has said all along that this deal is about adding fibre access network assets to its portfolio. "The acquisition of UPC Poland comes with a willingness to accelerate investment in fibre network,” noted Iliad Group CEO Thomas Reynaud. “At iliad/Play we are determined to invest in next-generation mobile and broadband networks and services. This long-term ambition to foster nationwide connectivity will contribute to the digital transformation of the Polish economy and benefit the consumers and businesses with more innovative and comprehensive offers.”

It will be interesting to how that fibre investment takes shape: Play will be inheriting a cable network – Liberty Global describes the infrastructure as a “fibre-rich HFC [hybrid fibre coaxial] network” – so Play/Iliad will need to decide whether that infrastructure is good enough to support its services strategy and to continue building out in the same vein, or whether it will expand with pure fibre and even replace the HFC cable with fibre, which is the route that Virgin Media O2 is taking in the UK.

The other big question is... what will Niel do next? He wants to take Iliad private so he can accelerate his growth plans – he has aspirations for Iliad to be a “leading telecommunications player in Europe.”

The operator has mobile and fixed operations in France, will soon have the same in Poland, and has made moves this summer to ensure that the Italian mobile operations will also soon have fixed network support. (See Plotting a fixed market entry, Iliad signs its second fibre deal in Italy.)

Niel also holds a majority stake in Eir, the national operator in the Republic of Ireland, via an investment firm called Toohil Telecoms Holdings, and has attempted to shake up the market with a low-cost mobile service offering via an Eir-hosted MVNO called GoMo. But even if he built on that position, the Irish market is relatively small and would move the needle much on Iliad’s financials or customer numbers.

So are there other markets ripe for the Iliad playbook? Niel is nothing if not bold and his decision to take Iliad private suggests he may have some plans that others (shareholders) might regard as too risky... and we can’t wait to find out what those plans might be!

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV